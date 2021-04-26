The newest graduates of the Christian Men’s Fieldhouse — a local organization offering a 12-week program encouraging a relationship with God while teaching job skills, character building, financial literacy and computer skills — will be sharing their stories during a graduation celebration May 3 at First Baptist Church.
“The Men's Fieldhouse is an amazing organization and they are doing powerful work for men here in Angelina County,” marketing/media volunteer Megan Whitworth said in a press release. “There will be some great stories to be told.”
The organization’s mission is similar to that of the Mosaic Center and offers a hand-up from joblessness.
“We are a Christian environment; we want to change the lives of men spiritually, emotionally, physically, economically and socially,” director C.D. Byndom said in a previous Lufkin Daily News article. “We want to minister to the whole person.”
Roy Knight, a former superintendent for Lufkin ISD, will be the guest speaker at the event and refreshments will be served.
The celebration will be from 6-7 p.m. May 3 in the newly constructed Great Room at First Baptist. Parking will be at the front of the church.
Organizers also will provide more information about the program at the event.
