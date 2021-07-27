A second victim has died from injuries sustained in Sunday afternoon's wreck on U.S. Highway 59 south of Lufkin, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Alicia Stephenson, 33, of Portage, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead Sunday at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston from injuries she sustained during the crash, the report states.
A 13-year-old female passenger traveling with Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace, according to DPS.
Seven others were injured in the four-vehicle wreck.
A 2017 Ford F-350 pickup traveling south on U.S. 59 had a tire blow-out, according to the DPS’ preliminary investigation, which caused the Ford to cross the center median, where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV driven by Stephenson head-on. The Dodge collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car after its collision with the Ford, while the Ford hit a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup before coming to a stop.
DPS identified the driver of the Ford F-350 as Gabrila Godoy, 30, of Lufkin. She was transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin for treatment. Three child passengers traveling with her also were transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. They were identified by the DPS as an 11-year-old male, a 9-year-old female and a 4-year-old male.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Hannah Fowler, 31, of Diboll. The DPS said she was treated and released from the scene.
The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as Misty Denton, 46, of Lake Jackson, was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment, according to DPS.
A second crash between two vehicles stopped in traffic as a result of the first crash sent six people to local hospitals. That crash happened in front of the entrance to the Angelina County Airport.
That preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2015 Hyundai car stopped by the traffic from the first wreck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge truck heading northbound. DPS reports the truck was traveling at an excessive speed.
DPS identified the driver of the Hyundai as Timothy Stanley, 30, of Woodville. He was transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment. Four passengers traveling with Stanley also were transported to the hospital for treatment. DPS identified them as Amanda McLemore, 35, and three child passengers.
DPS identified the driver of the Dodge as Terry Colquitt, 40, of Lufkin. He was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.