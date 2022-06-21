featured top story breaking Wright issues burn ban across Angelina County By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WRIGHT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In response to the extremely dry conditions across the state and in Angelina County, acting County Judge Keith Wright has issued a burn ban effective today.This prohibits the use of all outdoor burning of any combustible material with the exception of fireworks.The ban will last for seven days, unless the Angelina County Commissioners Court decides to extend it. The ban will then last as long as conditions do, Wright said.Those who violate this order subsequently or flagrantly may be prosecuted at the discretion of a peace officer or fire chief sent to investigate the nature of the fire. Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Angelina County Burn Ban Ban Keith Wright Angelina County Law Burn County Commissioners Court Combustible Material Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police: Man shoots windshield of woman's vehicle at credit union on College DriveBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Number of new eateries on rise in Angelina CountyPolice: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after chase ends on FM 1818LISD school board discusses potential employee raisesWill $13 million solve Angelina County's overcrowded jail?Lufkin man dies in Thursday crash in WellsHUFF: I’m listening ... but are you?Last dance? Lufkin SPJST Lodge in danger of closingLufkin man accused of sexually, physically assaulting his wifeLISD OKs 3.5% employee raise for 2022-23 school year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
