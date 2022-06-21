In response to the extremely dry conditions across the state and in Angelina County, acting County Judge Keith Wright has issued a burn ban effective today.

This prohibits the use of all outdoor burning of any combustible material with the exception of fireworks.

The ban will last for seven days, unless the Angelina County Commissioners Court decides to extend it. The ban will then last as long as conditions do, Wright said.

Those who violate this order subsequently or flagrantly may be prosecuted at the discretion of a peace officer or fire chief sent to investigate the nature of the fire.

