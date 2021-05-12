The city of Lufkin is offering free sandbags from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Grace Dunne Richardson Park.
The city will supply the sandbags, sand and shovels, but residents must fill the bags themselves, according to city of Lufkin communication director Jessica Pebsworth.
A Street Department crew member will be there to oversee the supply station.
The city is making the sandbags available in light of the recent, heavy rainfall and flooding. In addition, the forecast for the coming week shows, Pebsworth said.
