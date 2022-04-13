I write today with appreciation for the team members at Woodland Heights Medical Center who help make Deep East Texas a healthier, better place to live and with gratitude for patients who choose our hospital for their care.
The impact of our hospital adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day. Last year, patients received the medical care they needed through more than 98,800 interactions with our hospital and physician clinics as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care.
The hospital has supported more than 1,200 COVID in patients since March 2020 while sustaining our other services. To help protect the community from the COVID-19 virus, our team administered more than 860 doses of vaccine and monoclonal antibody treatments were offered, helping patients avoid serious symptoms and hospitalization.
Employees and medical staff brought their skills and compassion to support more than 25,000 emergency department visits, more than 6,100 inpatients and more than 4,700 surgeries.
More than 62,000 patients received care on an outpatient basis across the Woodland Heights Medical Group physician clinics, Woodland Heights Diagnostic Center and The Rehabilitation Center at Woodland Heights as well as the Sleep Laboratory and Wound Center. We also delivered joy to local families as more than 1,000 babies were born.
Beyond clinical care, the hospital is a major employer and regularly invests resources to expand and enhance the services available locally.
Woodland Heights continues to invest medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. These include capital improvements totaling more than $1.85 million to upgrade instruments and equipment for surgical services, as well as offer pharmacy improvements and dialysis services advancement.
Access has been enhanced with the reopening of clinics in Lufkin and Diboll along with the 2022 opening of our Women’s Health clinic in Jasper.
Woodland Heights also gives back to the broader Deep East Texas region. In the last year, the hospital provided more than $40 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the $3.6 million paid in property and sales taxes helps support civic resources and services.
We are pleased to provide more than $47,000 in donations and work with local charitable and community organizations including Lufkin State Supported Living Center and the Angelina County Heart Alliance.
The hospital’s payroll of more than $41.9 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services, making the economy healthier, as well.
Each of these initiatives and investments helps make Angelina County and the entire Deep East Texas region healthier and better for all. We are honored to help Lufkin thrive and extremely proud of our hospital’s $90.88 million community impact in 2021.
