The sixth annual East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday. We encourage people across the Texas Forest Country to visit the website associated with the effort — EastTexasGivingDay.org — and consider donating to one or more of the nonprofit organizations that are participating. They could certainly use your help.
COVID-19 made 2020 especially tough for many individuals, small businesses and organizations. The pandemic pressure has eased somewhat as the vaccination rollout continues, but the demand for assistance has not. Many of the nonprofits participating in Giving Day have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to provide food and basic services to those who need it most.
These agencies responded to the increased demand for their services in spite of donations slowing because fundraisers were canceled due to concerns about spreading COVID-19.
Now it’s our turn to give back. During a time when money is tight for so many, we know it isn’t easy to find the means to donate. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others.
East Texas Giving Day presents an opportunity to support local nonprofits with any extra cash. And by picking nonprofits that have found matching funds, donors can double the amount actually being donated. The minimum donation being accepted is $10.
The event runs from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, and is online only.
East Texas Giving Day is a wonderful idea, one organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation. The nonprofit corporation serves 32 counties in East Texas, including ours, and has distributed in excess of $107 million in grants over the past 30 years. It manages more than $116 million in charitable assets and has established more than 380 charitable funds. The foundation’s mission is to support philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their long-term charitable goals.
Donations are tax deductible and can be made to single or multiple organizations with the ability to donate in a single transaction. In addition, donors can be sure their personal information is protected. East Texas Communities Foundation will not share contact or other private information with anyone or any organization other than the receiving nonprofit. And if the donor chooses to have their donation remain anonymous, no personal identifying information will be shared with the nonprofit.
In 2020, 200 nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, collecting more than $2.2 million in donations.
Many of the 255 nonprofits that have signed up this year for the one-day fundraising effort are in the Tyler and Longview areas, but there are 16 participating agencies in Angelina County. Many are solely supported by donations, so anything they receive is important and appreciated.
Those organizations include the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina College Foundation, CASA of the Pines Inc, The Coalition, Family Crisis Center of East Texas, The History Center, the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, Junior Achievement of Angelina County, KSWP/KAVX Radio Station, Love INC, Naranjo Museum of Natural History, Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, Sarah’s Hope Charitable and Education Foundation Inc., T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library and the Top Ladies of Distinction.
We support all of these organizations — along with others on the lengthy list of participants — and we hope they benefit from the sixth East Texas Giving Day. The East Texas Communities Foundation has tried to make it easy for people across the region to achieve their charitable goals by using a credit or debit card at EastTexasGivingDay.org.
We always urge our neighbors in Lufkin, Angelina County and the rest of the Texas Forest Country to donate to worthy causes in our region, and efforts like the United Way and East Texas Giving Day make it easy to do so. We hope Tuesday’s online fundraising effort is a great success.
Philanthropy builds community and changes lives, according to the foundation’s website. Visit etfc.org to learn more about East Texas Communities Foundation.
