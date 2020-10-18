United Way volunteers gathered at the temperature scale outside of Lufkin Mall Friday morning to announce they've reached 49% of the organization's $290,000 goal.
Hilary Haglund-Walker recognized Zavalla ISD for reaching 90% of its goal, Lufkin ISD for reaching 85% of its goal, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for raising $5,000 and Target for raising $7,021.
"So many of our divisions are right close to that 100% or over it," Haglund-Walker said. "Thank you all so much. This push to get to nearly 50% this week was huge. I know we're going to meet and exceed the overall goal. There's so much need out there."
ADAC YPS manager Melanie Patterson and TPI Program manager Shelly Tole said they were excited to be right on target with their fundraising efforts.
"It's such an exciting thing because United Way doesn't just help us," Patterson said. "It helps so many organizations and so many people who have needs that are met through the donations of United Way."
"We are very blessed that all of our employees participate in this in giving to United Way, both Angelina County and Nacogdoches County," Tole said. "Our agency is very blessed."
United Way's campaign goes to fund organizations like the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll.
Library director Justin Barkley said the library is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations from individuals and organizations like the United Way. They do receive a small amount from the city of Diboll, but it goes right to the book budget.
"We're not sending staff on training trips; we're not paying salaries with that; that is literally the stuff people can come and check out and take home," Barkley said. "We've worked really hard to do that over the years, so your tax dollars buy a thing you can literally use and get use out of for years."
Everything else comes from grant writing and fundraising through efforts like Diboll Day, which was canceled this year.
"That's going to hit a bunch of the nonprofits in Diboll pretty hard this year," Barkley said. "The library, Katherine Sage Daycare, the Housing Authority and Boys & Girls Club are the organizations that get the majority of the booster club funding.
"We don't really know what's going to happen. Obviously, it's not going to be there this year."
The nonprofit sector as a whole is in a weird place this year, he said.
"Everyone is kind of OK this year but bracing for what's coming because when the economy takes a hit, donations take a hit and it trickles down to the services that we can usually provide for free," Barkley said.
United Way is a big help to the library. Its funding usually goes directly to its public programs like the Summer Reading Program or outreach to schools, he said.
"The little bit of United Way funding we get goes directly back into our community services so people who do donate to the United Way can be confident their funds are being used for the community and going back into the community that they live and work in," Barkley said.
When COVID-19 hit, the library transitioned to curbside service and provided supportive roles to the community like the school district. All students and faculty at Diboll ISD can access library services and materials.
"When they went home, they had instant access to e-books, and we added some new tools online that they could use online with their devices," Barkley said.
Many also used the library's Wi-Fi from their cars during the shutdown. The library modified services like its Summer Reading Program to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.
They have been quarantining books that sit for three days before they go back on the shelf, and with the help of grants, the library also installed hospital-grade air purifiers in its HVAC systems.
"That's something that makes us feel better in the building, and it's something we've needed for a while with all the dust anyway," Barkley said. "When we can show that it's actively killing flu virus and COVID, that's helping."
The library is also in the process of renovating or re-imagining the space for its children's section to give it more developmental, play-based tools.
"It's more about getting parents to engage with their kids and play and learn together," he said.
They hope to launch a program called 1,000 Books before Kindergarten that challenges parents to read 1,000 books with their child before kindergarten.
"Research shows that kids who are exposed to more vocabulary at younger ages have higher reading levels and are more successful when they start traditional education," Barkley said.
The teen area is also getting a bit of a rework. Barkley said they bought a TV to make it more inviting so kids can decompress after school, play games and have a big screen to work on projects.
The library has begun a soft reopening, easing back into allowing people in for short periods of time, taking community room bookings at a capacity limit and allowing computer use.
Barkley said they will continue to test the waters and keep opening back up as safely as possible over time. They are working on safe ways to host events like their annual open house.
He welcomed anyone with questions to call 829-5497 or message the library's Facebook page.
"I think Angelina County is blessed to have such a strong library system," Barkley said. "We have some really strong libraries doing a lot of good work. Hopefully we can welcome everyone back soon."
