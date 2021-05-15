Angelina College graduates who are members of the Class of 2021. Nearly 600 students receiving their degrees and/or certifications. These conferred degrees and certifications encompass all graduates from summer and fall semesters (2020) and the spring 2021 semester.
Following is the list divided by hometown of record and including the appropriate degree and/or certification:
Charlestown, Indiana
Elisabeth Landrum, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies.
Iota, Louisiana
Joshua Youngblood, AA, Health and Physical Education.
Logansport, Louisiana
Jordan Ford, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Noble, Louisiana
Stormy Guerra, AAS, Respiratory Care.
Baltimore, Maryland
Tyeisha Smith, AA, General Studies.
Frederick, Maryland
Braxton Foreman, AS, Leading to BBA.
London, England
Mikolaj Stan, AA, General Studies.
Alto
Ashley Allen, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Bradley Barrow, AS, Leading to BBA; Samantha Barrow, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Rachel Campa, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Diamond Johnson, AA, General Studies; Kara Reagan, AS, Leading to BBA; and Jesilyn Reyes, AA, General Studies.
Apple Springs
Fatima Davis, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Donald Nevins, AAS, Welding Technology; and Susan Walding, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing.
Austin
Carson Farmer, AA, General Studies.
Baytown
Emerilie Granados, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Beaumont
Breanna Bushnell, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development – Level 1; Catherine LeBlanc, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Dakota Matthews, AA, General Studies;
Bronson
Katherine Crawford, AAS, General Business; Ashley Ebarb, AS, Leading to BBA; Shelby Griffin, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative; and Lisa Zela, AS, Leading to BBA.
Brookeland
Jonathan Alexander, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Jasmine Godinez, AAS, Nursing; and Brittainy Lendo, AAS, Nursing.
Buna
Amy Bradshaw, AAT, Teaching.
Call
Dawn Siau, AS, Leading to BBA.
Carrollton
Marissa Hernandez, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative.
Center
Latrise Hewitt, AAS, Nursing; Heather Lawrence, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; and Kelsi Wilburn, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Centerville
Mary Brooke, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Chireno
Kayla Durrett, AA, General Studies.
Cleveland
Valerie Aguero, AA, General Studies; Lauren Brittain, AA, General Studies; Elizabeth Goffney, AAS, Human Services Case Management; Simran Mayfield, AA, General Studies; Katelyn O’Quinn, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; and Kadyra Wilridge, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1.
Colmesneil
Jacqueline Hughes, AA, General Studies; Mylee Powell, AA, General Studies; and Jasmine Trunnell, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Conroe
Maryviana Obaisi, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; and Michelle Sulpizio, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Corrigan
Gladys Felipe, AAS, Management Development, CERT-1, Management Development; Daula Hillin, AA, General Studies; Lawrence Jolly, CERT-1, Basic Welding; April Kennebrew, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Jose Luis Landaverde, CERT-1, Automotive Technology; Ricardo Martinez, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Monica Vera, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; and Alex Villafuerte, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core.
Crockett
Holly Caldwell, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Madelyn Conner, AAT, Teaching; Jessica Cornell, AAS, Nursing; Cristian Hernandez, AAS, Criminal Justices, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Rodney Jolly, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Koniesha McCullough, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Buster McKenney, CERT-1, Automotive Technology; Cotey Molnes, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Raquel Nambo, AAS, Surgical Technology; Kevin Ordonez, AA, General Studies; Anahi Salazar, AAT, Teaching; Alex Villanueva, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Carlos Villanueva, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Shawntina Walker, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; and Samantha Wiley, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman.
Cushing
Robert Griffith, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Michael Rogers, CERT-1, Basic Welding; and Kimberly Stephens, AS, Leading to BBA.
Dayton
Madison Robbins, AA, General Studies.
Diboll
Evelyn Arreola, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Jasmine Ayala, AA, General Studies; Elbia Cruz, AA, General Studies; Patricia Flores, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Juan Garcia, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Monica Gonzalez, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Alexis Grimaldo, AA, General Studies; Dillon Haschke, CERT-1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Marbi Hernandez, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Yasmine Hulett, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Alicia Ibarra-Villanueva, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Heather Kee, AAS, Nursing; Lorie Lindsey, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1, Human Services-Basic; Francisco Lopez, AAS, Design and Applied Sciences-Graphic Arts, CERT-1, Design and Applied Sciences-Graphic Arts; Vanessa Luna, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Priscila Magallan, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Melissa Mowrey, AA, General Studies; Tarryn Oliver, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Bonny Parish, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Yvette Rocha, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Yvonne Rocha, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Antonio Santana, AA, General Studies; Hannah Scoggin, AA, General Studies; Adrianne Stewart, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Hannah Stewart, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Aubriana Straps, AAT, Teaching; Jose Torres, AA, General Studies; Elena Villanueva, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; and Matthew Wallace, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Dodge
Garrett Rayburn, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial.
Douglass
Holly Hollnagel, AS, Health Science.
Fort Worth
Kassidy Underwood, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Garrison
Ronald Blackerby, AAS, Respiratory Care.
Goodrich
Nathan Cox, CERT-1, Automotive Technology; and Justin Greene, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding.
Grapeland
Stephen Broussard, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Aaron Hatton, AA, General Studies; Hunter Luce, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Stevie Reynolds, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; and Cameron Riess, AA, General Studies.
Groveton
Regan Bentley, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Michael Brister, AAS, Criminal Justice; Alysse Cavness, AA, Health and Physical Education; Richard Taeger CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; and Lacy Wood, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding.
Hemphill
Nicole Clark, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Nicole Giles, AA, General Studies; and Jason McRae, CERT-1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty.
Hempstead
Conner Gilchrist, AS, Leading to BBA.
Hillister
Brandy Howard, AAS, Child and Family Development.
Houston
Tayvion Johnson, AA, General Studies; and Rafael Ruiz, AA, General Studies.
Huntington
Krista Arnold, AAS, Surgical Technology; Ericka Baxter, AAT, Teaching; Marshall Beaty, AA, General Studies; Kaleb Benge, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Eli Box, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Chase Brooks, AA, General Studies; Avery Brumley, AAS, Nursing; Abbigail Castleberry, AA, General Studies; Liyan Collier, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Brooke Colwell, AAS, Nursing; Carley Culpeper, AA, General Studies; Erin Culpeper, AS, Leading to BBA; Jorge Escamilla, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Joanna Gressett, AA, General Studies; Haley Harper, AAS, Nursing; Shelby Harris, AA, General Studies; John Dee Johnson, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Kelli Jones, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Stephanie Malone, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Rebecca Meyers, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1, Human Services-Basic; Brian Miller, AS, Leading to BBA; Taelor Miller, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Billy Murphy, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Haley Newcomb, AAS, Nursing; Jayci Oliver, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Kirstie Russell, AAS, Surgical Technology; Anthony Tatrai, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Frances Tucker, AAS, Nursing; Caleb Wafer, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; and Hunter Willis, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial.
Huntsville
Olawunmi Onabanjo, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Richard Sorrels, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Keyerra Valyan, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; and Tracie Wolfford, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Jasper
Michael Bryant, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Leoncio Escalante, AS, Leading to BBA; Marjorie Hadnot, AAS, Child and Family Development; Joshua Justice, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Laderika Limbrick, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; and Caitlyn Peterson, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology.
Kennard
Sonsiray English, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; James Jones, CERT-1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Amanda Morris, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Mary Westbrook, AS, Leading to BBA.
Kirbyville
Anna Wolfford, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Livingston
Silwonnie Battise, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Meagan Bounds, AAS, Office Administration, CERT-1, Office Administration, CERT-1, Microsoft Office; Kara Gardner, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Brittany Gaston, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Samantha Goodman, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1, Human Services-Basic; Frank Green, CERT-1, Automotive Technology; Amanda Griffin, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Savannah Hadley, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Jennifer Harrell, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Krystal Harwell, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Halie Hill, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Summer Hoffer, AA, Health and Physical Education; Jekendra Johnson, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Stefani Lolley, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Amber Lopez, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate; Patricia Manrrique, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Kayla Maze, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Kaden McFarlain, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Mariana Medrano, AA, General Studies; Emily Nerren, AAS, Human Services Case Management; Brandon Parker, AA, General Studies; Shelby Parrish, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Austin Carl Pena, CERT-1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Linda Rose, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1, Human Services-Basic; Sabrena Saldana, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Kenya Sanchez, AAS, Nursing; Shanna Schlageter, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Selena Villasenor, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Alexis Wilkerson, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; and Deidra Wilson, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing.
Lovelady
Kandice Johnson, AA, General Studies; and Savannah Stilwell, AA, General Studies.
Lufkin
Alison Acevedo, AA, General Studies; Taylor Adair, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Stella Alderman, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; William Alston, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology; Armandina Alvarado, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Amanda Anderson, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Ja’Quorey Angton, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Andrew Arriaga, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jessica Bamburg, AAS, Nursing; Kimberli Banda Camacho, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Brent Barber, AA, General Studies; Juanita Barber, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1, Human Services-Basic; Diana Barrera, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Sierra Bennett, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Jeremy Bitner, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Coveney Bobbitt, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Minorka Bonilla, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Michael Bortness, AS, Leading to BBA; Casondra Bosquez, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Ryan Bowers, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Susan Brevell, AAS, Respiratory Care; Amy Brinson, AA, General Studies; Nieccee Brown, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1, Human Services-Basic; Christina Bunge, AA, General Studies; Preston Butler, CERT-1, Diesel Technology; Taylor Cabrales, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Ra’Nese Canada, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts, CERT-1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Adrian Cantu, AA, General Studies; Kacy Capps, AAS, Surgical Technology; Amanda Carroll, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Erik Cebrian, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Antonio Chavez, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Kasey Chavez, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Jared Christopher, AA, General Studies; Alexus Clemens, AAT, Teaching; Tami Compton, AA, General Studies; April Cook, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Aidan Cox, AA, General Studies; Chelsea Crain, AA, General Studies; Leopoldo Cuevas, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Matthew Daniel, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Network Support Technician, CERT-1, Computer Information Systems-Network Administration, CERT-1, Computer Information Systems-Microcomputer Applications and Operations; Kayleigh Daniels, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Alexandria Davis, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Bethany Davis, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Shannon Day, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Laura De La Cruz, AA, General Studies; Adrian Delapaz, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Francisco Deleon, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Jennifer Dennis, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Alexander Diosdado, AAS, Sound Recording Technology, CERT-1, Sound Recording Technology-Basic; Kayla Dorris, AA, General Studies; Isaiah Douglas, AAS, Welding Technology; Cindy Duron, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Eduardo Escobedo, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Rosendo Escobedo, CERT-1, Welding-Basic; Kyla Espina, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Kayla Espinal, AA, General Studies, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Adrian Espinoza, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; German Estrada, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Lus Falcon, AA, General Studies; Allison Farrar, AAS, Nursing; Sydney Felts, AS, Leading to BBA; Kaitlyn Finch, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Shelby Finch, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; David Flores, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Emily Forrest, AA, General Studies; Kaylee Frazier, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Sarah Freeman, AS, Leading to BBA; Michael Gaitan, AS, Leading to BBA; Dalia Garcia, AAS, Surgical Technology; Ramon Garcia Lizcano, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic-Welding; Mariel Garza, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Robert Gilbert, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Joshua Giles, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts, CERT-1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Ambar Gonzalez, AAS, Surgical Technology; Oscar Gonzalez, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; Raquel Gonzalez, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Nya Goodwin, AA, General Studies; Merrick Graham, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Yana Graham, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Valarie Griffin, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Ashley Grigsby, AS, Leading to BBA; Dionisio Guerrero, AA, General Studies; Guillermo Gutierrez, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Alondra Guzman, AA, General Studies; Sean Hammonds, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Ciara Harrison, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jessica Harrison, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Hagan Hartman, AA, General Studies; Madison Hawkins, AA, Health and Physical Education; Clinton Haygood, AA, Health and Physical Education; Ivy Helms, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Jasmine Henderson, AA, General Studies; Oscar Hernandez, AA, General Studies; Star Hernandez, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Owen Hinson, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Seth Hodges, AS, Leading to BBA; Brenda Howard, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Alfredo Huerta, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Marilyn Huerta, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Christopher Hutto, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Network Support Technician; Madison Innerarity, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Davion “Ty” Jackson, AA, Health and Physical Education; Krystopher Jackson, CERT-2, EMS-Paramedic; Terri Jacobo, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Latoya Jeffery, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Brittany Jenkins, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Ashton Johniken, AA, General Studies; Jacqueline Johnson, AAS, Child and Family Development; Lindsey Johnson, AAS, Surgical Technology; Amanda Jones, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jason Jones, CERT-1, Welding-Basic; Christian Kaster, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Kiera Kenebrew, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jordon King, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding; Skylar King, AS, Leading to BBA; Amber Kirkland, AA, General Studies; Jonathan Kirkwood, AAS, Welding Technology; Kelsey Knight, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Seth Kreid, AA, General Studies; Brittany Lair, AAS, Respiratory Care; Cason Landry, AA, General Studies; Ethan Larock, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Sergio Lazaro, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Baley Linton, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Asucena Lopez, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; McKaya Lucas, AA, Journalism/Mass Communications; Tiffany Luce, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Antonio Maldonado, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Brayan Marquez, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; Carla Marrero Martinez, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Demee Martinez, AA, Journalism/Mass Communications; Priscilla Mata, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Patrick Maxie, AA, General Studies; Stephanie McClain, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Travis McElroy, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Michelle McGee, AA, General Studies; Tiffany McMahon, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Melissa Mejia Tello, AS, Leading to BBA; Britney Meshell, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Robert Mitchem, EMT-Fluid Power Specialty; Brayan Molina, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Donn Molina, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Maria Montelongo, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Tyneka Moore, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Adriana Morales, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Rebecca Moreno, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Yamileth Moreno, AAS, Criminal Justice; Emily Morgan, AA, General Studies; Addison Mosley, AAT, Teaching; Estefania Mujica, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Mayra Munoz, AAS, Surgical Technology; Vanessa Munoz, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Sergio Munoz Maciel, AS, Leading to BBA; Zachary Murray, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Amanda Nolin, AA, General Studies; Darien Olivar Hernandez, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Gabriela Olivares, AS, Leading to BBA; Brooklynn Oliver, AS, Leading to BBA; Rebecca Orta, AAS, Surgical Technology; Lauren Otteson, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Robert Palmore, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Fang Pankratz, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Tiffany Parr, AAS, EMT-Electrical Specialty, CERT-1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Edgar Parra, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Shelby Pate, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Misty Patton, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Tabitha Paul, AAS, Welding Technology; Janet Pavlic, AA, General Studies; Lissette Pena, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Heather Perez, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Kaitlin Perez, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Olga Perez, AAS, Paralegal-Assistant; Dana Pierce, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Ashton Quarles, AA, General Studies; Julian Ramirez, AA, General Studies; Susanna Ramirez, AS, Leading to BBA; Esmeralda Ramos, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts, CERT-1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Wendy Ramos, AA, General Studies; Joshua Redd, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; Jared Reese, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Network Support Technician, CERT-1, Computer Information Systems-Network Administration; Anna Reyes, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Brenda Rico, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Arwyn Roberts, AA, General Studies; Hunter Robertson, AA, General Studies; Jeffrey Rollins, AAT, Teaching; Beronica Roman, AS, Leading to BBA; Kristy Romero, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; John Ross, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Network Support Technician; Mariela Ruiz Hernandez, AAS, General Business; Jesus Salazar, AAS, Respiratory Care; Esmeralda Samarripa, AA, General Studies; Valeria Sanchez, AS, Leading to BBA; Jase Schoenthaler, AAS, Management Development; Anja Schroeder, AA, General Studies; Jacob Schroeder, AAS, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Mariah Schroeder, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Jessica Segura, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Tony Segura, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Richard Shoffitt, AAS, Electronics Technology, CERT-1, Electronics Technology-Networking Specialty; Samuel Silva, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Jaime Solis, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; Mariela Solis, AAS, Radiologic Technology; William Spears, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Craig Standley, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Shea Starling, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Taylor Stein, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Blaze Steptoe, AA, General Studies; Kaylee Taylor, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Ty Thomason, CERT-1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Colton Thompson, AA, General Studies; Justin Thompson, AAS, Business Management Development; Arynn Thornell, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Adrian Tobias, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Dustye Tompkins, CERT-1, Automotive Technology; Samantha Torres, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Dustin Ulrichson, CERT-2, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Mark Vandine, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Jonathan Vaughn, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Julissa Villegas, AAS, Human Services Case Management; Chloe Vineyard, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Kelsee Wasendorf, AAS, Nursing; Amber Westbrooks, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Paige Wiley, AAT, Teaching; Angela Williams, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Travis Williams, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Gavin Wilson, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Lourdes Wyatt, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; and Julissa Zuniga, AAS, Respiratory Care.
Magnolia
Kevin Black, AA, General Studies.
Midway
Kelly Selby, AS, Leading to BBA.
Moscow
Bradley Cavanaugh, AAS, Welding Technology; Miguel Duran, CERT-1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Shandalyn Harrell, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; and Luke King, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding.
Mount Enterprise
Maria Reyes, AAS, Nursing.
Nacogdoches
Amy Balderas, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Mitzi Balderas, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Jessica Beckett, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Kayla Broadway, AA, General Studies; Daisy Cabral, AAT, Teaching; Emmanuel Cabrera Monjaras, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Samantha Cain, AA, General Studies; Kasandra Cartwright, AA, General Studies; Manuel Castellanos, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Callie Chapman, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Noemi Cordero, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Ruth Cotton, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Carolyn Cuarenta, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Malcomm Ellis, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial; Shelby Faires, CERT-2, EMS-Paramedic; Karlus Flanagan, AA, Health and Physical Education; Anthony Flores, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Stacey Flores, AA, General Studies; Genesis Fuentes, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Nayeli Galaviz, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Natalie Garcia, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Pedro Garcia, AS, Leading to BBA; Juan Gomez, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; Isaiah Gonzalez, AAS, Nursing; Vanessa Gutierrez, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Mireya Guzman, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Heather Harper, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Evelin Hernandez, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Miriam Hernandez, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Grace Johnson, AAS, Nursing; Jordan Johnson, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Wesley Lucas, AAS, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Lizeth Madera, AAS, Office Administration, CERT-1, Office Administration, CERT-1, Office Administration-Microsoft Office; Crystal Martin, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Dillon Martin, CERT-1, Diesel Technology; Emilie Martinez-Olvera, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Edwin May, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-1, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Kendall McCollum, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Marrissa Mendez, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Fabiola Mendez-Orozco, AS, Leading to BBA; Carolyn Meredith, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Dalia Molina, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Teodora Montes, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Rebecca Montoya, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Hannah Moon, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Erick Moreno, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Niceforo Moreno Santos, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Cynthia Morones, AA, General Studies; Cassalyn Morton, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Matthew Munsinger, AS, Leading to BBA; Jacqueline Murillo, AAT, Teaching; Jose Ocon, AAS, Criminal Justice; Arianna Ortiz, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Ashlee Payne, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Dianna Perez, AAS, Surgical Technology; Gisell Portillo-Medrano, AA, General Studies; Carlos Rodriguez, CERT-1, Automotive Technology; Wendy Rogers, AAT, Teaching; Haner Rosales, AA, Health and Physical Education; Viviana Santoyo, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Shameika Scott, AA, General Studies; Tracey Scott, AAS, Nursing; Cameron Shepherd, AA, General Studies; Matthew Sorenson, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1, HVAC-Residential; Rebecca Sory, AS, Leading to BBA; Rolanda Sterns, CERT-1, Human Services-Intermediate; Landon Thompson, AS, Health Science; Breantanitca Thorn, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Marqeisa Tolbert, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman; Ashley Vera, AAS, Child and Family Development; and Tania Zavala Hernandez, AAT, Teaching.
Nevada
Nicholas Keen, AAS, Emergency Medical Services, CERT-2, EMS-Paramedic.
Newton
Ashleigh Curtis, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Christina Hadnot, AA, General Studies; and Donna Plaia CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1.
Oakhurst
Da’Shaynelle Arline, AAS, General Business; and Alexis Wilson, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing.
Onalaska
Nylan Holifield, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts, CERT-1, Design and Applied Graphic Arts; Amber Land, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; and Sierra Williams, AAS, Nursing.
Pasadena
Darik Quezada, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Pearland
Ovidio Perez, AA, General Studies.
Point Blank
Thurston Morris, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core.
Pollok
Stephanie Austin, AA, General Studies; Brianna Burgess, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Kelly Carr, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Paul Gergen, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1, Drafting and Design Technology; Brooklyn Goodwin, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Olga Luna, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Amanda Moore, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; Jaclyn Norris, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Sunie Rector, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core; and Samantha Stanley, CERT-1, Real Estate Salesman.
Port Neches
Haden Wiggins, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1, Criminal Justice Core.
San Augustine
Alberto Bahena, CERT-1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Lashonda Bledsoe, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Nakendra Clifton, AAS, Criminal Justice; Colton Evett, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Autumn Fennel, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; Ashleigh Fuller, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing; and Jeremy Schaeffer, AAS, Electronics Technology, CERT-1, Electronics Technology-Networking Specialty, CERT-1, Electronics Technology-Basic Networking Specialty.
Shepherd
Tyra Benton, AA, General Studies; Heavyn Patterson, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; and Amber Stephens, AAS, Nursing.
Silsbee
Serenae Garsee, AAT, Teaching.
Tatum
Amy Downs, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Timpson
Ashlyn Broadway, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Trinity
Cergio Alfaro, AAT, Teaching; Max Medrano, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-1, Advanced Welding, CERT-1, Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; and Korigan Swanson, AAT, Teaching.
Warren
Kyndell Gore, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; and Jolea Mashaw, AA, General Studies.
Wells
Cortney Jones, AA, General Studies.
Woden
Ethan Jacobs, AA, General Studies.
Woodville
Jared Bynum, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Joshua Hardin, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Christina Rowland, AA, General Studies.
Zavalla
Roxanne Bryan, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jolie Cheney, AA, General Studies; Teresa Cryer, AA, General Studies; Sue Dear, AS, General Studies; Makaela Eastwood, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Christopher Prestidge, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; and Marcie Stowe, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology.
Zwolle, Louisiana
Mallary Parrie, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.