A Lufkin man was arrested Friday evening after he admittedly chased his stepfather in a car while shooting at him in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive, according to a report from the Lufkin Police Department.
Alandis Montrell Douglas, 20, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Angelina County Jail. He was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
Sgt. Dale Dodd was in front of the police department Friday evening when he was flagged down by a man yelling from his silver 2007 Toyota Corolla that a car was chasing and shooting at him, the report states.
The man sped away as Douglas pulled up behind him in a maroon 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the report. Douglas and his passenger, Sadie MacFadyen, were detained, and a Taurus G3 9mm pistol was spotted on the driver’s floorboard and logged into evidence.
Moments before, an officer was responding to a report of shots fired from one vehicle to another in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive. The officer found three spent 9mm rounds in the parking lot and watched service station video that showed Douglas chasing and shooting at the victim through the parking lot, the report states.
MacFadyen told police Douglas had picked her up after she got off work, stopped by his brother’s house, then were heading home on Raguet Street when they spotted the victim in his Toyota near Frutilandia on Ellis Avenue. She said “everything went fast after that,” according to the report.
She told officers Douglas pulled up beside the victim and the two argued. As the victim pulled away, Douglas pulled his car in front of him to block him, she said. The victim then backed up and drove around quickly.
During the chase, Douglas took the pistol from the glove compartment and shot three times at the victim’s tires, MacFadyen said. She said the next thing she knew, they were in front of the police department with officers pointing guns at them and telling them to get out of the car, the report states.
Another officer spoke to Douglas, who admitted to the shooting and said he was trying to shoot the victim’s tires, according to the report.
Douglas was transported to the jail without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.