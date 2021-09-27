Due to an overwhelming demand, a second performance by comedian Rob Schneider has been added at The Pines Theater, according to the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The second show will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022, at The Pines Theater. The first performance sold out in approximately eight hours on the first day the event went on sale.
“We are proud to present comedian Rob Schneider at The Pines Theater,’’ Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said. ‘‘This event demonstrates our commitment to providing arts and cultural experiences for all ages and tastes. Comedy is one genre of entertainment that we want to do more of. The demand is there, and we will do our best to meet it,” said.
Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series ‘‘Saturday Night Live,’’ Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his worldwide standup tour.
Schneider’s first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered globally on Aug. 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider’s family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider’s daughter Elle King.
Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets range from $45-$55 and can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., Lufkin, TX 75901. Tickets also can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by phone at 633-5454. There is a limit of no more than six tickets per person may be purchased.
The performance will feature an opening comedy act. Strong language and subject matter may not be suitable for children. The performance is for mature audiences only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.