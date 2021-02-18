Lufkin’s water supply has been restored, but it will take time to get water through all of the city’s lines — roughly 800 miles worth, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city.
“If you live inside city limits, water is making its way to you,” she said. “It may not be as fast as any of us would like, but it’s coming as long as we can continue to address these water leaks.”
If a citizen is not reporting a leak, they should not call the call center. Outages do not need to be reported.
“Our water-leak call center is being inundated with calls of water outages to the point that they cannot take true leak calls, which is imperative,” Pebsworth said.
“All of this is for naught if the call center cannot do its job of dispatching crews to shut off the water at the meter for those who have leaks and are unable to do so themselves. If we have too many leaks that cannot be stopped by turning off the water at the supply inside your home or water meter, all of those leaks could deplete our recently restored supply.”
The city reminds citizens that it can’t repair water leaks, but can help citizens turn it off at the source if they do not know how to do so.
“We service the city of Lufkin,” Pebsworth said. “We do not control other water supplies in the county or have information about them. We know everyone is frustrated and ready to have water back at their homes. We feel the same way. Let’s work together to address leaks and keep our water supply.”
Pebsworth also clarified that while the city is asking citizens to conserve water, in part by turning faucets off if they were left open to prevent a freeze, that it's OK to leave them dripping overnight.
"It's just leaving the pipes open all day that's the issue."
