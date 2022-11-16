Quitting smoking doesn’t happen in one day but it does start with day one.
It takes time and a plan to to quit smoking. The Great American Smokeout is Thursday and could be your day to start your journey toward a healthier and smoke-free life.
Quitting smoking doesn’t happen in one day but it does start with day one.
It takes time and a plan to to quit smoking. The Great American Smokeout is Thursday and could be your day to start your journey toward a healthier and smoke-free life.
The Great American Smokeout began in 1977 and was first held in San Francisco. From 1977 through the 1990s, state and local governments began to raise taxes on cigarettes and discourage tobacco use. As a result, those states with strong tobacco control laws saw a 42% decrease of smoking in adults.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the use of tobacco leads to long-term illnesses and damages every organ of the body. Tobacco kills 1 out of 5 people who smoke in the United States. Unfortunately, more dollars and efforts are made to market tobacco products by the tobacco industry than to offer prevention and support toward quitting the use of these products.
Secondhand smoke is another concern, especially due to the health issues nonsmokers suffer. Secondhand smoke contains thousands of chemicals, hundreds of which are toxic, and many of these toxic chemicals can cause cancer.
However, there have been improvements made in public venues to ban smoking so nonsmokers can safely enjoy their environment. Business settings that enforce smoke-free policies offer a positive experience for their customers. Some of these benefits include improvement of air quality, improvement of health and resolution in high levels of compliance.
What can be done to support the smoking population in quitting the use of tobacco? The CDC identifies Nov. 17, 2022, as the Great American Smokeout Day, and tobacco users are encouraged to identify this date as their “day one” for the start of a smoke-free life.
If you or someone you know is in need of ADAC’s services, please call 1 (800) 445-8562 or (936) 634-575. You can do it.
———
Connor Gilbertson is the public relations coordinator for The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.