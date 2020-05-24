For more than 40 years, Gipson Funeral Home has endeavored to honor fallen soldiers by placing American flags by the graves of more than 2,000 soldiers in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
“Mr. Elwyn Gipson started this and we’ve continued it on,” said Ron Young, general manager of the funeral home and cemetery. “We want to honor our veterans. … Mr. Gipson has always been huge in the community and taking care of everyone. I have a passion for it because my son just retired from the United States Marine Corps.”
The funeral home typically hosts a large ceremony in addition to placing the flags by the graves, but that was made impossible by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday morning, 47 large flags flew throughout the cemetery and down the avenue of 70-year-old oak trees in the cool breeze. Families and volunteers gathered to place flags by the graves of those they knew and those they didn’t.
Some didn’t place a flag but simply walked by the graves to read the names and learn a piece of history from the dead. Kristi Lavaspere, coordinator of the Avenue of Flags, explored the cemetery placing flags and learning about people like a gentleman who served eight campaigns and received five bronze stars.
“It really drives home remembering to honor those who have given up so much,” Lavaspere said. “It really makes you be thankful for people who are willing to do that.”
The flags will fly through Memorial Day and be taken down on Tuesday. Lavaspere said the community is invited to come out and pay their respects Sunday and Monday.
“We’re not going to forget them,” Lavaspere said. “That’s for sure.”
The cemetery is open from dawn till dusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.