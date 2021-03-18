According to dictionary.com, accountability is when one is held “accountable, liable, or answerable to.”
Each of us is answerable to our actions, good or bad; there are consequences for each. Sadly, some in society decided that they can pick and choose as to when, where and to what degree they are liable, and much of that is based on their social status.
And if shirking the blame doesn’t work, then “deny, deny, deny” is the way to go,now more than ever. Pass the buck. Let someone else take responsibility. Whether it was Bill Clinton stating long ago that “I did not have relations with that woman,” (guilty) or high school students telling me “it’s not cheating (wrong, etc. ) unless you get caught.’’ Way to go Bill, way to go.
Good old George W. Bush led Texas into the standardized testing twilight zone with his No Child Left Behind program. It wasn’t just to assess what students were learning but also to hold teachers “accountable.” Were we teachers truly doing our job?
Frst there was the TAAS, soon replaced by the TAKS before morphing into the STAAR test, because it needed to be more rigorous since students had reached an adequate passing percentage.
The fact is, that along with testing the students and holding teachers accountable, this standardized beast turned into quite a profitable feat for many, and I’m not just talking about the testing companies themselves. I’m willing to bet that there are a number of, cough cough, political shareholders.
Enter Pearson, educational giant and STAAR testing aficionado.
According to NBC 5 (back in 2013) “Texas alone has a contract of $90 million over the next five years just with Pearson.” The article also brought to light that “millions of dollars are being spent on meetings, travel and consultants who charge the state as much as $5,300 for three days of work.”
And now, an article from the Texas Tribune, states that “Pearson will receive an additional $126 million to develop and construct the assessment” from 2021-24. That’s a whole lot of dough. (Could you imagine how awesome it would be if this money actually benefited the kids?)
Along with the testing, Common Core curriculum became a thing. It was supposed to make education in the United States “universal,” and many districts bought into that at first, but then realized what a disaster it really is.
But we’re all for the kids, right?
If that is the case, how come the kids are not benefiting? Shouldn’t the state of Texas have some of the best and brightest students all around since they are spending that kind of money on education? (And I’ll say it again, isn’t it for the kids?)
Both Republicans and Democrats alike have been throwing money at education forever it seems, but what’s really improved? Some research has even shown this testing and Common Core has done nothing but water down the curriculum (except for advanced classes) and way too many students are having to be remediated once they go to college, especially in, you guessed it, English and math.
I’ve seen it myself, again and again. And guess who is held accountable? Not the testing companies, not the politicians implementing these mandates, but rather, the teachers and the school districts. Because after all, what do the teachers know, right?
From the state’s perspective, my expertise as a teacher has never meant diddly squat. As long as certain entities are making the big bucks, teachers will remain to be seen as glorified babysitters and educational advances will remain stagnant.
According to Austin KXAN, research shows the state of Texas is 43rd in “educational attainment.’’
Clap, clap, clap.
Yet teachers are accountable.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at those in charge of our country — our 535 elite members of Congress. These fine people make our laws. (Yet some practice the old “do as I say, not as I do, adage.)
According to OpenSecrets.org, from an article dated April 23, 2020, “the majority of lawmakers in the 116th Congress are millionaires.”
The starting salary for senators and representatives is $174,000, on average. There are some higher paid positions, such as the Speaker of the House, who receives annual compensation of $223,500. (All public record.)
On top of this, these folks receive annual allowances that cover their personal expenses; health care, of which 72% of the premium is covered and they pay the rest; and pensions, which aren’t bad either.
Isn’t it just a little unsettling that when these folks were deciding how much of a stimulus to give to us, the people who vote them in, that they were so generous and gave themselves raises? (And you know we’re going to be taxed on that money.)
Ironically, this past Sunday, my amazing friend and preacher, the Rev. Cindy Doran, spoke about accountability for all of us. Considering that our society has moved so far away from being answerable for their own actions (like putting Gorilla Glue in their hair and suing — oh my word), it was the perfect topic, and thereby inspired me to finally get the old pen out (metaphorically speaking) and address something that’s of great importance to our general well-being, if we are to move forward.
We are a nation divided because people at the top are catering to the highest bidder. Not for our benefit, but their own gain. I’m just thankful that in the end, there’s a much higher power to which we all will have to answer. No more denying there. God bless us all.
