The Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists is considering disciplinary actions against a geoscientist involved in an application filed to build an oil and gas waste facility in the headwaters of Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
The board of geoscientists found deficiencies in the application submitted with help from Tracey O’Shay, according to documents released by the board on Wednesday.
The PA Prospect Company of Montana is seeking to build an oil and gas waste landfill in the Chinquapin Community. The facility would straddle two tributaries to Ayish Bayou, which feeds into Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
The case has received backlash from hundreds of community members and leaders alike from throughout East Texas, including Sen. Robert Nichols and state Rep. Trent Ashby. Both leaders, notably, issued a press release Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with a letter to the Texas Railroad Commission.
"Given that the person hired to work on this application is facing significant professional scrutiny over the coming weeks and possible license suspension, I think it would be prudent for the Railroad Commission to heavily consider the errors by the applicant in this case," Nichols said. "Taken together, we encourage the Railroad Commission to reject the application."
O’Shay holds a master’s degree from Texas A&M in soil science and is a state licensed professional geoscientist, according to a website associated with O’Shay’s now inactive environmental studies firm out of Austin.
Nobody answered the phone listed on O’Shay’s company’s website, and an email sent to the only email address listed by the company failed to reach any recipient. The company is listed by Corporation Wiki as inactive, and searches on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website yielded no results for the entity.
The Lufkin Daily News will continue efforts to reach O'Shay for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.