Breaking news

Lufkin police found a woman dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a local dollar store Tuesday night, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle outside Family Dollar on Frank Avenue. The woman was dead when officers arrived, Pebsworth said.

Foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings and an autopsy has been ordered. 

The incident remains under investigation.