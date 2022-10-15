As we near the 2022 General Election Day on Nov. 8, I’d like to offer a friendly reminder that the early voting period will begin Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4.

While I always encourage folks to take advantage of the early voting period to avoid Election Day lines, what’s most important is that you plan to participate in the process by exercising your right to vote.

