Angelina College Graphic Arts students will present their works at the Design & Applied Arts/Graphic Arts Student Exhibition beginning Tuesday in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery on the AC campus. The exhibition, according to instructor Reg Reynolds, “is a display of their formal experience and personal growth in graphic design.”
An artists’ reception will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ACA foyer.
“As the technology associated with Moore’s Law increases exponentially, graphic design students have a recurring learning curve that we must address,” Reynolds said. “At Angelina College, we teach to the problem and not to the software. It is certainly important to develop a working knowledge of industry standard design tools while also internalizing the principles and elements of design.
“And yes, we teach creativity.”
The students involved currently are taking Digital Imaging I, Vector Illustration, Filmmaking, Typography, Internship and Portfolio Development.
AC students scheduled to display their works include Hanna Eddings (Lufkin), Matthew Ledbetter (Lufkin), Gael Merino (Lufkin), Jakoyus Morrison (Lufkin), Valena Spradley (Lufkin), Josh Bittick (Lufkin), Elizabeth Varner (Lufkin), Michael Gollott (Lufkin), Cassie Moore (Nacogdoches), Reynaldo Perez (Lufkin), Amber Rash (Hemphill), Daphne Ortiz (Lufkin), Matthew Nunn (Zavalla), Matthew Gresham (Lufkin), Melissa Trevino (Lufkin), Brookelyn Fowler (Lufkin), Sean Davis (Lufkin), Kyle Coleman (Pollok), Jose I. Rojas (Lufkin) and Robin Assuncao (Lufkin).
Both the gallery and the reception are free to the public.
