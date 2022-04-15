I’ve lost a lot of people in my lifetime: great-aunts and uncles, an uncle and an aunt, both sets of grandparents, two babies and now both parents.
Our dad passed away unexpectedly in his sleep.
Talk about a range of emotions ... shock was the first one. I hyperventilated when I found out, then my brother and I did CPR on him, but it was too late, and that caused a lot of other emotions. Everyone grieves differently. I was mad at my dad for leaving without telling us. We had a birthday dinner for him and my brother the night he died. In my mind, I was thinking he knew this was going to happen — why didn’t he tell us? Of course, he didn’t know.
It was tough on our mom, and we tried to help with things before and after the funeral. Later, our mom began having problems with anxiety.
We recently lost our mom. She was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago. It is very challenging when the child has to become the parent. The kids have to take over the day-to-day chores when they can’t remember to do them or remember how to do them. The finances were the hardest because mom became so upset with me. My brother began printing her financial reports, and that would help for a little while.
As time went on, the dementia grew worse. The meds may have slowed it a little in the beginning, but it got to the point that most of the time, she didn’t know where she was or who my brother and I were.
She left home one night and thankfully wound up at my house scared and confused. We knew then that she could no longer stay by herself anymore. We tried taking turns keeping her between our homes, but that only made her more confused, and my brother and I were exhausted and physically ill.
My brother found a memory care facility for her. The guilt over taking her there was awful. We were heartbroken. We cried when we left her and every time I would visit, I would cry on the way home. I don’t know what I would have done without Christian radio. It was like God speaking to me.
Mom was there 11 months. Her mind became worse and her body began to weaken. She was diagnosed with Alzeimer’s and put under hospice care. Between the memory care staff and hospice staff she received great care. She passed away in the early morning hours and staff was with her. I had been with her the day before.
You may be thinking we were mean, selfish and uncaring, but unless you have been through something like this, you really can’t understand. This disease would make her say and do mean things. My mom was a very sweet, calm and caring person. My brother and I visited her all the time. I would do her hair and nails and take her a vanilla milkshake. She was always happy to see me, even if she didn’t know who I was.
After she passed away, the guilt came because I felt that I wasn’t grieving enough, but I had grieved for her so much over the past 11 months. There also was a little voice telling me that I didn’t do enough for her and that I should have done more. This went on for a couple weeks and I was miserable. Finally, I realized that it was the devil, and I called out to God and it stopped, and if I felt it coming back, I would start praying again.
No one can tell you how to grieve or how long to grieve.
Just driving down the road, a memory will pop up, and I’ll tear up, or going to church is sometimes hard because our mom was so active there. Going through her things now, sometimes I laugh or cry.
We had a wonderful mom, but a horrible disease took her away from us before death did.
I hope this helps someone who might be going through something similar.
Sometimes I just needed someone to listen, not someone to give advice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.