The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has rescinded the boil water notice for customers of Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 public water system living in the area north of Lufkin along FM 2021 from approximately Jackson Road to County Barn Road.
Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today.
Anyone with questions concerning this matter may contact Chris Key, P.E., operations division manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority, at 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.
If a customer wishes to contact TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.