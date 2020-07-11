For a number of years now, The Lufkin Daily News has had a stand-alone mobile app to showcase its e-edition. With the recent rollout of the new, more comprehensive mobile app, the e-edition app is no longer being updated.
Out with the old and in with the new. Readers should delete the old e-edition app and download the new app at the Google Play store or the Apple App store. Once you download the app and it opens, be sure to activate push alerts to get the latest in breaking news. The same log-in and password that you used before should work seamlessly on the new app.
Once logged in, readers can access the menu at the upper left of the homepage on the app. In the dropdown menu, scroll down to the e-edition and click to open. The reader experience should be much the same as the old app provided.
The big difference now is that you have all the features of the full website at your fingertips, along with instant access to breaking news via push alerts. Overall, the reader experience is greatly enhanced versus accessing the website via a mobile browser.
