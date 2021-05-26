FRISCO — SFA senior catcher Skylar Black tabbed a spot on the 2021 All-Southland Conference Second Team, the conference office released earlier this week. Black was a offensive factor for the Lumberjacks this season, where he led the team in total RBI (34), home runs (7), total bases (74), and SLG% (.510) in 51 games played.
In league play, Black held a batting average of .316 across 36 games, squaring away a team-high 37 hits with seven doubles and two triples. Each one of Black’s home runs took place in SLC contests, against five different teams (Nicholls, McNeese, UIW, Central Arkansas and Northwestern State). He most notably notched a grand slam on Senior Day at Jaycees Field in a 7-2 victory over Northwestern State.
Black contributed 32 RBIs in conference matchups, also a team-best.
Black gathered eight games with two-pllus hits, including a trio of games with a season-high three hits to his name in SLC bouts highlighted by a slugging percentage of .590. He garnered six games with multiple RBIs, with four on two occasions against UIW and NSU. Black recorded a career-high 17 putouts at McNeese.
The impactful senior wraps up his Southland Conference tenure with 65 hits and 59 RBIs in his career at SFA. He finished with 12 home runs.
