Editor's note: Our quarterly collection of Bright Star stories — shining a light on the people and history of North Lufkin — were published Dec. 23. Look for them under the Bright Star tab at LufkinDailyNews.com.
At the climax of the Dr. Suess classic story of redemption, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," these words appear: “And what happened, then? Well, in Whoville they say — that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. And then — the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of ten Grinches, plus two!”
The change of heart size of the mean and heartless Grinch was transformed by the care of Cindy Lou Who and the resilient spirit of Whoville, and he became caring as a result. While this is a fictional story, America can learn a great lesson from Dr. Suess, posthumously, about the residual effect of care, and unfortunately, the opposite effect of widespread anger, hate and mean spiritedness.
This Christmas it is not the Grinch, nor the devastating impact of a two-year pandemic, that is stealing the heart of Christmas; it is the lack of heart, the one that has dwindled from widespread disdain for one another, control-oriented politics, racial injustice disparities, and polarizing, clannish mindsets that cancel out one another that is stealing the very spirit of Christmas and is rendering extinct the concepts of peace and goodwill to all!
The cultural climate in America has a heart condition, it is dis-eased with transactional relationships, entitlement mindsets, celebrity-ism, intentional racial division, political civil wars, and a blatant disregard for the lives of anyone not in “my tribe." The isolation of a global pandemic exacerbated the already growing trend toward separatism and disdain for those who disagree.
Empathy, altruism and sacrifice for the common good was replaced with blatant hate, public confrontation, and multiple us vs, them battles. This America that was for many the place of opportunity and hope has become the land of fear and fight back. The continuing desire to shape a racial narrative that obliterates truth for mendacity tainted comfort unfortunately requires the true nature of the undercurrent of supremacy based on race and gender misnomers to be the standard not the exception.
The age-old divisions that never left but were unsupported found new life in the last presidential administration, and the failed Jan 6 insurrection, instead of being a wakeup call for unity, added fuel to the fire, and that which was an undercurrent has become a stronghold.
With hate and disregard for the lives of those unlike us being the trend, Christmas feels different this year. Yes, COVID pandemic viral variants and mutations loom, but it is the pandemic of small hearts and sinister souls that has stolen the spirit of Christmas in America. Though Christmas movies and streaming specials try to manufacture Christmas spirit for us, the truth is we have suffered a sea change as a country, and we must fight with the greatest force of all — love, to restore it.
If we don’t acknowledge the depth of this cultural and humanitarian abyss we are in, and begin to care with intentionality in order to rise up out of its hole, the size of the American heart will continue to shrink, and its very soul will be lost in a false narrative that was a reality show production that became a diabolical movement.
Dr. Suess taught us well in his classic Grinch story. He taught us that evil is isolating, and that true villages accept us despite our past. He taught us that leadership does not always come from the top, and that Isaiah’s prophetic word that “a little child shall lead them” happens in community too. But most of all he taught us that if we open our hearts, redemption comes, and our hearts grow and make room for one another.
We must despite our differences, and even as we strive to keep righting wrongs, redeem the soul of America ... especially at Christmas. At the end of his story Suess writes, "Welcome, Christmas, bring your cheer. Cheer to all Whos far and near. Christmas Day is in our grasp, so long as we have hands to clasp."
Don’t let the cultural divide steal Christmas: Be sharing, and caring even to the mean ones ... Cindy Lou Who got it right ... lets follow her lead! Thanks, Dr. Suess, for capturing the spirit of the angelic declaration of the first Christmas ... "on earth peace, goodwill toward all people,” for that’s where our strength lies!
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy Kwaanza from the Bright Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.