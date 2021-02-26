We’re still marveling at how good a shower feels, how nice it is to brush our teeth without bottled water, what a luxury it is to flush the toilet, and how convenient it is to fill a glass of water from the tap and drink it without first going through the hassle of boiling it.
Of the many hardships we endured during last week’s winter storms, life without water ranked right up there as one of the worst. And that’s for those of us who were lucky enough to just be temporarily inconvenienced by the fact that our city’s water wells had failed. For some of us, our pipes froze and burst, too, adding additional headaches, cleanup and expense to an already crummy experience.
Granted, it snowed. And that was beautiful and fun. But when it rains, it pours. And when it freezes — sometimes all hell breaks loose.
If it’s not obvious to everyone already, the city was not to blame for what happened with our water. More than 800 public water systems, serving 162 of the state’s 254 counties and affecting 13.1 million people, had been disrupted by last Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker said water-quality issues were related to the lack of electricity, frozen and broken water lines and people dripping faucets so much that it was causing lower water pressure.
But nor were our citizens to blame. Although we were dripping our faucets, of course, in an attempt to avoid the apparently unavoidable curse of frozen pipes.
That’s why we believe our city should join several others statewide in cutting our citizens a break on their upcoming water bills.
The San Antonio Water System announced last week it will be providing some relief on this month’s water bill by basing each customer’s bill on either this month’s or last month’s usage — whichever is lower — to alleviate financial burdens caused by burst pipes. The water utility also said it will work with customers on bill relief beyond this month.
Likewise, the city of Corpus Christi announced it would be helping customers whose water bills are impacted by the extreme weather. The city will provide emergency water bill utility relief to those affected by water line breaks caused by frozen pipes, in addition to taking the higher-than-normal water use into account when taking the Winter Quarter Water Average used to determine monthly wastewater charges.
And Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday promised residents they will won’t have to pay exorbitant water bills for burst pipes or leaks after last week’s freeze.
“The goal is for you to not be encumbered with high water bills,” Turner said at a news conference. “In fact, you will not be encumbered with high water bills.”
Turner instructed the public works department to bring an item regarding the adjustment of customer bills to city council in the next couple weeks, said Alanna Reed, a Public Works spokeswoman, in a Houston Chronicle article. The current plan would be to charge those customers the lower amount of either their last meter reading or the 12-month average for their account.
As more and more cities across the state are doing what they can to help residents with their water bills in the wake of this disaster — which for many is still ongoing — we ask that our leaders do the same.
The promise of an average water bill would go a long way toward giving our citizens peace of mind as they begin to recover from last week’s storms.
