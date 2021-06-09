Jeremy Yancey, lead pastor at Timber Creek Church, will be the featured speaker at Tuesday’s Chamber University, hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
The seminar titled “High Performance Teams” will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timber Creek Coffee Company, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive.
Yancey’s goal is to become an influencer of influencers. He has spent years developing a leadership training curriculum and network to achieve that personal goal and to help create change at a higher level for Lufkin and Angelina County.
The fast-paced intensive workshop will feature four courses to help local businesses and nonprofits build winning teams, create effective communication, and become a high performing company.
The four sessions are:
■ Session 1 — Spike the Kool-Aid: Proven steps for creating clarity and curating a winning team.
■ Session 2 — Nice Teeth, You’re Hired: Why gut-feel hiring is a no-no, and a process for identifying the right people for the right seats.
■ Session 3 — Further Faster: 90-day rhythms for “attractive” accountability and “grow or go“ conversations
■ Lunch Session — A Team Meeting about Team Meetings: Leading enjoyable meetings that keep the needle moving.
In addition, there will be time for peer-to-peer learning and a question and answer session.
The cost to attend the Chamber University is $20 for Chamber Investors and $30 for Non-Chamber Investors. RSVP for the lunch session is required.
To reserve a seat at the workshop, email RSVP@LufkinTexas.org.
