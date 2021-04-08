All proceeds from sales at Mom’s Diner Saturday will go to help a local family whose child was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Jaselynn Kornegay, a 7-year-old in the Central/Pollok area, was shipped to a children’s hospital in Dallas almost immediately after her diagnosis, Kathey Gilcrease, owner of Mom’s Diner, said.
“I just know how catastrophic cancer can be on financial needs,” she said. “It can be devastating.”
Jaselynn’s mother, Kristen Griffith, has been out of work since the diagnosis in order to care for her daughter, Gilcrease said. Jaselynn’s father, Seth Kornegay, has attempted to keep working while still caring for his child, she said.
Jaselynn’s treatment is expected to last from 2 1/2 to 3 years and will likely be conducted primarily in Dallas, Gilcrease said.
Gilcrease wants to help because it’s the right thing to do and Jaselynn is family, she said.
“My dad taught us what it is to give to people,” Gilcrease said. “He taught us at an early age to give to people in need.”
And the issue, for her, hits home because both of Gilcrease’s parents died from cancer. But she wants to use this chance to bring the community together to help those in need and believes if everyone can give a little, it will mean a lot.
There are six organizations who are helping to maximize the benefit to Jaselynn and her family and to make Saturday run smoothly: Dean’s Meat Service in Huntington, Lufkin Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Terrell Insurance Agency, S&W Expert Collision Repair, James (Jimmy) the bread Mann and Tejas Paper & Chemical Co. in Nacogdoches.
Each has donated food, cash and more to help Mom’s Diner conduct this fundraiser. Even employees asked to serve Saturday for free, but Gilcrease said she couldn’t in good conscience let them do that, knowing they all need to make a living too.
“I really have a good group of people here,” she said.
For those interested in following Jaselynn’s story, her family posts regular updates in the Facebook group Jesus&J.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.