Cadets of Class 110 of the Angelina College Regional Law Enforcement Academy pose before their graduation ceremony at AC’s Temple Theater. Pictured with the 19 new members of law enforcement are academy police chief Doug Conn, lower right, and training manager Jack Stephenson, lower left.
The Angelina College Regional Law Enforcement Academy recently introduced 19 new members of the law enforcement profession in a graduation ceremony held inside Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Doug Conn, the college’s police chief, praised the cadets for persevering despite a delay in training because of COVID-19.
“We started this journey six months ago, and these cadets should have been able to graduate before Christmas,” Conn said. “They’ve endured everything we put them through, and they’ve done an amazing job.”
Keynote speaker James Barge, a longtime veteran of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and a member of numerous law enforcement organizations, reminded the cadets of both their impact and their responsibilities to the communities they’ll serve throughout their careers.
“Some of you will return to the same communities where you grew up,” Barge said. “No matter what situations you encounter, or who you encounter, remember that the right thing is always the right thing to do. Treat everyone exactly the same, and you’ll never have to remember how you may have treated someone else differently.”
A large number of current law enforcement officers in various positions attended the ceremony, and Conn invited them onstage to greet and welcome the new graduates as they crossed the stage.
Joshua Hayden was awarded both Top Gun and Valedictorian honors. Humberto Gonzalez Jr. received the Top Driver award.
Angelina College was issued a license to operate a police academy in 12 East Texas counties in September 1993 by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The academy offers basic and in-service training courses at sites throughout Deep East Texas with the assistance of an advisory board, which assists in directing the academy.
Class of 110 graduates, along with their hometowns of record, were:
Tanya Acevedo, Lufkin; Alan Arreguin, Nacogdoches; Caleb Boyer, Brookeland; Cody Bradshaw, Buna; Cameron Cercone, Lufkin; Samantha Crenshaw, Coldspring; Reece Durbin, Lufkin; Morgen Garcia, Livingston; Margaret Gardner, Groveton; Humberto Gonzalez Jr., Crockett; Joshua Hayden, Splendora; Christian Ibarra, Lufkin; Benjamin Johnson, Diboll; John Mack Kimble, Anahuac; Colton McCoy, Lufkin; Justin Murdock, Livingston; Erik Peters, Sugar Land; Anna Reyes, Lufkin; and Rhonda Ruiz, Newton.
