The Angelina Arts Alliance is bringing a free family friendly experience in collaboration with the Museum of East Texas as part of its Sights & Sounds Series.
Axiom Quartet is kicking off the series at 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum.
The quartet has been together for 10 years.
“We were kind of freshly out of school and we definitely wanted to play what we call chamber music,” said Dominika Dancewicz, a violinist for the quartet. “It’s different from sitting in an orchestra and being in a big group of people and always having to listen to somebody else.”
Dancewicz said they like being in a quartet because they can be independent.
“You are sort of your own bosses and you also make your own musical and artistic decisions,” she said. “We make them by ourselves. We don’t have a conductor, we don’t have a boss, we are our own makers, so to speak.”
Axiom Quartet is known for branching out into different genres of music.
“We know the potential of reaching to much greater audiences who might not necessarily be educated in classical music but, for example, know pop songs,” she said. “We kind of were thinking that playing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen will be an amazing catch for those people to maybe stop and listen, and then if we play Beethoven or Mozart or something classical they will realize, ‘Oh, my God, it’s pretty cool.’ It sounds just as good playing Freddie Mercury as Beethoven. We know that in order to be able to develop that interest in classical music, we have to play all kinds of music in really high level.”
Axiom tries to just sprinkle classical music into its programs, Dancewicz said.
“We think it’s very powerful because you can reach many more people than maybe if we just announced we are going to play all classical music,” she said. “And people who listen to us usually are very moved and surprised by how powerful that can be. We have really good experiences with that.”
She said the genre of music doesn’t determine whether it is bad or not.
“Just because something is pop music doesn’t make it bad music,” she said. “It can be awesome, it can be energetic, it can be empowering, it can be making you cry, making you laugh, just like classical music can. And we know that the feelings behind these songs are the same feelings that are behind great string quartets. The emotion — you know, the love, the loss, the sadness — they are all there. There’s no difference. We just want to be able to present music as one big block of emotion and expressing that emotion, regardless of the genre.”
Dancewicz wants people to know that despite playing more than just classical music, they are still highly trained musicians.
“Make no mistake, we are all classically trained musicians,” she said. “A couple of us come from Rice University, a couple of us come from The Juilliard School, so we have really strong classical backgrounds. I don’t want you to think that just because we play pop songs, we don’t pay attention to how it’s supposed to play.”
Axiom commissions special arrangements from composers who live in Houston, Dancewicz said.
“We have our own arrangements, and people who make these compositions for us — who transform the pop song into the string quartet arrangement — are also musicians like us or really talented composers, so they know what needs to be done to make these pieces sound really good,” she said.
While there are only four people in the group, Dancewicz said they can still sound just as good as an orchestra.
“Because we have a great variety of sound. You know, you have a low cello, you have medium voice of viola and then you have two violins, so we can create a really rich beautiful sound without necessarily the full orchestra,” she said.
The group has been involved with a lot of projects since they started, including recording a CD and touring China, Dancewicz said.
“We really have a lot of adventures behind our belts right now,” she said.
Their debut album, “Axioms: Moments of Truth,” was released in 2018 with composer Karl Blench.
“The album actually sort of makes very obvious who we are as musicians, because you have some classical music on it, but also you have, like, Bob Dylan and Fleetwood Mac pieces, side by side, so the concept behind the album is truth, songs about different forms or truths, just like the mathematical axiom, which is also our name,” she said.
She said they also play original music written for them by composers.
Dancewicz, who is originally from Poland, started playing music when she was 7 years old. She said music education in Europe is very “deeply sunken in our tradition and our culture.”
Her parents are both professional musicians — her mom is a cellist and her father is a violist — and her brother also is a professional violinist, Dancewicz said.
“You can’t really escape it,” she said. “It’s kind of engraved, in my family at least.”
She said her elementary school also was a vocational music school and she continued with it all the way through college.
“They are just oriented to growing musicians,” she said.
While she was working in a professional orchestra in Poland, a conductor encouraged Dancewicz to apply to Rice University.
“Very often, we have guest conductors come from all over the world,” she said. “One of these conductors was actually from Houston— his name was John Axelrod. His personality was very different than typical European, kind of stern conductor, and he encouraged me to apply to go to Rice. He wrote me a recommendation letter, kind of helped me out. I made this decision to just change my life, I guess.”
She said she wasn’t originally planning on staying in America for this long.
“The plan was, to be perfectly honest, just do it for a couple years, maybe get my masters, another masters, a post graduate degree maybe, and just go back to Poland, but when I got here, after a couple years at Rice, meeting amazing people, just kind of realizing how many more possibilities there are in life, I decided to stay,” she said. “The rest is history. This country kept me. I am here literally 20 years later.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Axiom recorded a set of six projects that are available on their website and YouTube, Dancewicz said.
“We are very fortunate to know fantastic sound engineers and video artists in here,” she said. “We picked several pieces. They were actually quite unique pieces, you know. We recorded new music written by women, for example, (and) we recorded some beautiful romantic quartets by Mendelssohn. We decided that we kind of wanted to present this really artistic production for our fans and viewers. So every month between these pandemic months we were getting together, it was in masks and social distanced, we really kind of were exploring new territory there but we made this project in a beautiful church in Houston with wonderful, radiant acoustics.”
The group created an online concert series for its fans and listeners.
“It wasn’t super easy, and we definitely prefer playing live, but it was just something that kept us going in those really difficult months,” she said.
Dancewicz said the group likes to talk to its audiences during concerts to explain the music they are playing.
“We like for the listeners to, kind of, also know who we are as people, not just as musicians,” she said.
Dancewicz said they have never performed in Lufkin, so they are “very, very excited.”
“There’s going to be some cool country music, but also there’s going to be classical country music as understood by us and composers dealing with, sort of, nature inspired by different folklore elements,” she said. “We are going to have tons of fun music, some variety music. Some classical, some modern, some country, some pop, so I think it’s going to be a really enjoyable concert, hopefully not just for us but also for you guys.”
The other members of Axiom Quartet are Maxine Kuo, violinist; Katie Carrington, violist; and Patrick Moore, cellist.
For more information about Axiom Quartet, go to axiomquartet.com.
