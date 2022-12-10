The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
West Loop Chevron No. 16, 904 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 1
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 28
Reasons for violations: several facility repairs are required, facilities must be maintained in good repair: replace the missing floor trim near the make-table in the kitchen; repair the damaged wall near the make-table at the corner — must be smooth and easily cleanable; reseal the men’s restroom door, chipping paint observed; repair the damaged tile at the urinal in the men’s restroom; seal cabinets at the fountain station and island, chipping paint observed; replace the cabinet at the island, possible mold/mildew buildup with a strong odor; repair/seal the wall and door at the hot water heater, observed water damaged; secure/repair the ceiling tile and grid in the manager’s office, tile grid and ceiling tile is falling; repair wall at the make-table — the make-table door is rubbing the wall and sheet rock is exposed, consider utilizing FRP for all wall coverings in the kitchen; unable to verify the facility has an employee health policy in place, no agreement was available nor was a sign posted, guidance given to the manager onsite; no bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite to properly respond to an event; additional storage shelving needed for the food storage, food by the kitchen was observed being stored on the floor in the corner; ice bags in the merchandiser state Morgan Oil — facilities was recently bought out and the bags must bear the name of the purchasing company; replace the damaged storage shelving in the prep kitchen (bottom shelf of the prep tables and oven stand), surface must be smooth and easily cleanable but they are observed rusted; replace the condiment shelving, white paint is chipping; replace the bread storage rack — white chipping paint observed; replace the rusted drying rack; additional storage shelving needed for single-service items, single-service items observed stored directly on the floor in the kitchen near the hand sink; both restroom doors need repairs, doors must self close and be tight fitting; seal all utility lines at the ceiling to prevent the entry of pests: by fire suppression system, at fountain machine, above the reach in freezer, at the oven, above the breaker box and directly above the ice machine; adjust ceiling tiles to be tight fitting to prevent the entry of pests: near the fire suppression system in the kitchen, manager’s office and mop room; hand washing reminders needed in the restrooms; general clean needed under and behind the mop and ice machine in the mop room; clean behind the Gatorade coolers; clean the floors, wall and ceiling in the walk-in cooler; clean the ceiling and wall near the ac vent in the kitchen closets to the hand sink — lint build up observed; general clean of the hand sink in the kitchen is needed to remove the brown slime; change of ownership — permits do not transfer from owner to owner or location to location, health permit application needed by Dec. 5 for all locations, non-complaince will result in the closure for all three locations.
General comment: Permits to not transfer from owner to owner to location to location. New owners purchased the facilities in November and did not transfer the permit. New owner must submit an application for all three locations by Dec. 9. If no application is received, the facilities must close until a valid permit is obtained. Application and fees schedule was sent directly to the manager. Kitchen employees Dorothy, Christal and Barbara are doing an amazing job. No priority items were observed during the inspection and overall general cleanliness has significantly improved. Great job, ladies. Keep up the good work.
■ ■ ■
Target No. T0953, 4200 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 1
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Brookhollow Elementary, 1009 Live Oak Lane, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 5
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Lufkin, 302 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 5
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: violations of priority items during current inspection; the person in charge shall be certified as a food manager; no food manager onsite during inspection, a food manager shall be present during all hours when food is being prepared; observed boxes of food stored on the floor in walk-in cooler, pathogens can contaminate and/or grow in food that is not stored properly, drips of condensate and drafts of unfiltered air can be sources of microbial contamination for stored food, shoes carry contamination onto the floors of food preparation and storage areas; observed turkey breast slices and ham without date marking and exceeded use-by date from manufacturer, unable to verify how long food was held under refrigeration temperature in walk-in cooler, food voluntarily discarded; observed bulk containers of food exceeding seven days of the use-by date, food voluntarily discarded, food shall be discarded if it is in a container that does not bear a date, ready-to eat, time/temperature control for safety food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41ºF or less for a maximum of seven days; observed Ziploc bags being reused, onions discarded, articles that are not constructed of multiuse materials may not be reused as they are unable to withstand the rigors of multiple uses, including the ability to be subjected to repeated washing, rinsing and sanitizing; observed black slime in the ice cavity where the ice drops from the machine and black substance on baffle, ice makers must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms; handwashing sink located near kitchen entry only reaching a temperature of 95 degrees, a handwashing sink shall be equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees, discontinue using sink and utilize the other two for handwashing; observed cellphone on food prep table, personal belongings can contaminate food, food equipment and food-contact surfaces, proper storage facilities are required.
■ ■ ■
Angelina County Senior Citizens Activities Inc., 2801 Valley Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: the physical facility must be maintained in good repair, maintenance has been out to make repairs since the last routine inspection but some repairs are still needed: repair the wall behind the microwave in the lobby — damaged sheet rock, repair the wall by the mop sink room — damaged sheet rock and chipping paint, repair the wall in the mop room — damaged sheetrock, replace missing tiles under the mop sink, repair the wall behind the pan storage, seal utility outlet behind the mechanical dishwasher, remove or replace the accordion window at the dish area, repaint the metal window seal at the dish window, repair the damaged sheetrock behind the ovens and repair the wall at the hallway near the walk-in coolers; increase the weather strip at the double door in the kitchen, daylight observed at the bottom between the two doors, manager states repairs were made but they not did stand up, current work order in place for repairs; seal utility lines at the ceiling to prevent the entry of pests: above the oven, seal the gap around the vent hood, utility lines at hand sink, replace tiles above walk-in coolers — tiles observed to have a few holes.
