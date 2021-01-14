Lufkin police have released a video compiled from in-car and officer body-worn camera footage of Tuesday's high-speed pursuit that resulted in the arrest of Jason Brightwell, 28, of Lufkin.
Brightwell was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly fled from officers in a white Jeep Cherokee reported stolen out of Smith County, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Officers initially were called to assist another agency in locating the vehicle. A short time later, an officer came upon the vehicle on FM 2021 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Brightwell refused to stop, the release states.
He then allegedly led officers on a 9-minute high-speed pursuit.
Brightwell eventually stopped at a home off FM 2021 and allegedly fled on foot. Officers chased Brightwell through a wooded area and took him into custody outside a nearby home on HH Allen Road, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.