Editor’s note: Newsroom staff of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 1 local story of 2021.
In what was one of the most violent years on record in Angelina County, a woman was stabbed to death, 11 people were shot dead and three others were killed in assaults during 2021, while five from Lufkin were charged in the shooting death of a Nacogdoches man and a Lufkin man was shot dead in Tyler County.
Authorities have filed murder charges in nine cases, while three others remain unsolved. Three of the 11 shooting deaths were officer-involved shootings. There were a total of six officer-involved shootings in Angelina County this year.
One of the unsolved cases from 2021 is the Aug. 28 drive-by shooting death of 24-year-old Kaylor Campbell in Diboll.
Kaylor — a young man also known as “Blanco” who liked to cook, dance and make people laugh — died in a Houston hospital after being shot in the head around 2:30 a.m. while riding in a car with one of his friends.
His mother, Guillermina Escobedo (Campbell), said the holidays have been a struggle for the family.
“It is hard to understand that my son is still not here,” she said. “And just wishing that I could just pick up the phone and talk to him or just to to see his smile.”
Kaylor was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on South First Street when a small dark-colored car pulled along the driver’s side of the vehicle at the intersection of First and Martin Luther King Jr. streets.
Multiple unidentified individuals in the other vehicle fired numerous gunshots into Campbell’s vehicle, killing him, according to a Diboll police report. The shooters reportedly drove away northbound on South First.
Anyone who can identify the shooters or provide any information that might help is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 639TIPS.com, call (936) 639-TIPS or use the app, 639TIPS.com/app.
The following is a timeline of other events from the past year:
On Jan. 16, police say 26-year-old Alejandro Sanabria, of Lufkin, stabbed his mother and an officer at Lucky’s No. 2 convenience store in Lufkin.
Sanabria’s mother, Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died three days later. Officer Gerardo Salinas, while attempting to stop the attack, also was stabbed in the incident, according to police.
Sanabria was originally indicted for murder in March, and an aggravated assault charge was added in August.
Sanabria’s family has stood by the man, with an uncle saying Sanabria suffers from bipolar disorder and was in the middle of an episode with which his mom was trying to find him help.
On Jan. 25, an Angelina County grand jury handed up indictments against Deedrick Davonne Renfro, of Lufkin, and Penny LeSauna Price Jr., of Huntington, on charges of murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Elvin Alday, of Lufkin, in October 2020.
Around 3:10 a.m. Oct. 11, 2020, Alday was shot while sitting in the back of a Chevrolet pickup truck on Timberland Drive. Renfro was identified by law enforcement as the shooter, according to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department.
Police charged Price with Alday’s death on Oct. 13, 2020.
Officers arrested Renfro on Oct. 15 after spotting him in the backseat of a black Chrysler 300 that police say ran the red light on Ellen Trout Drive and U.S. Highway 69 north, causing a three-vehicle accident with an 18-wheeler and a pickup.
On March 21, a Lufkin man was found shot and killed at a residence in the 10000 block of FM 1013 in Tyler County known as “Stittem Hill” at the site of a trail ride gathering, according to a report from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamerion “Mario” Mitchell, 32, was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach area, the report stated.
In May, Mitchell’s family filed a $1 million wrongful death suit against the Stittem Hill Trail Riding Group, which hosted the event at which he died.
On March 28, 32-year-old Marzell Frost, of Lufkin, died of a gunshot wound to the chest in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Someone shot Frost dead during an incident at 2:30 that morning at Green Meadows Apartments. Witnesses told police they saw a Black male wearing a gray hoodie who left the scene, and police connected the crime to 19-year-old Janaal Dunn, of Lufkin.
Police sought information on Dunn for a little over a week before he was discovered by U.S. marshals in Collin County.
On Sept. 10, an Angelina County grand jury indicted Dunn in Frost’s death.
On April 27, Lufkin police found Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight.
On Aug. 8, Ta’Zyion Douglas, 19, of Nacogdoches, turned himself in after being charged two days earlier with murder in Rogers’ death, according to Pebsworth.
The Lufkin Police Department on Aug. 6 issued four murder warrants on Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, and Douglas, all of Nacogdoches, Pebsworth said.
Warrants were served to Hill and Davis in the Nacogdoches County Jail, where they were being held before being transferred to the Angelina County Jail — Hill on a revocation of probation charge and Davis on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. A warrant also was served on Kidd.
The four suspects are allegedly affiliated with a Nacogdoches gang identified under different names including Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only) that is considered a rival to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries, Pebsworth said. Police believe these groups are responsible for numerous gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years.
On May 11, Lufkin police found 31-year-old Alex “AJ” Alexander shot to death at his home in the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road.
Officers were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. after his girlfriend found him, Pebsworth said. The shooter is still at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0365 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
On July 18, Brooke Hooker, 32, was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. at Woodland Heights Medical Center after being shot in the hip by her boyfriend while in bed at her home, according to an inquest report from Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Pat Grimes Grubbs.
Lufkin police detective J.B. Smith said the case is on hold until a grand jury rules on it. The case has “still not gone to grand jury,” Pebsworth said earlier this week
Officers responded to a call about a female gunshot victim at 5:10 a.m. Paramedics found Hooker in her bedroom and transported her to the hospital. Hooker’s boyfriend told police it was an accident, Pebsworth said.
On Aug. 1, five people from Lufkin were charged with murder in the early morning shooting death of Javinsky Lampkin in the 1400 block of Dolph Street in Nacogdoches.
Four days later, each of the five also were charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the deadly shooting, which wounded three other people, Nacogdoches police spokesman Sgt. Brett Ayres said.
Lampkin and three other men, who police have not publicly identified, were shot around 3:30 a.m. near Oak Hill Plaza apartments in the western part of Nacogdoches.
Anastacia Pettigen, 25, and Jarvis Williamson, 39, were charged early Aug. 1 with murder after leading police on a chase around the loop. Three others — Nathanial Allen Jackson, 26, Elmer James Williamson Jr., 30, and Wendi Lynn Williamson, 44 — were charged with murder after Nacogdoches police and a SWAT team raided a home in the 400 block of St. Clair Road in Lufkin around 8 that night.
On Aug. 3, jury selections for three capital murder cases awaiting trial in Angelina County were canceled due to growing COVID-19 infections, state District Judge Paul White said.
Tarus Arnold, Angel Nunez and Keo’she Holman are accused in separate cases regarding the slayings of two children 10 years old.
Aug. 4 marked Arnold’s fourth year in the Angelina County Jail, according to the jail roster. He is accused in the death of Unity Mitchell, who died at Woodland Heights Medical Center; examiners found multiple skull fractures and bleeding on her brain.
Nunez and Holman were jailed in May 2018. They are accused in the death of Legend Adams; an autopsy revealed signs of abuse including scars, cigarette burns, lacerations to vital organs and evidence of blunt-force trauma.
He died at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial after a person tasked with watching Legend noticed he stopped breathing and sought help.
On Aug. 16, Diboll police responded to a home on Ash Street and were told by individuals at the scene that an unknown person shot Jermaine Lamar Oliphant through the front door, killing him, according to an arrest warrant in the case.
However, one individual at the scene of the shooting gave more details to police two days after the incident, saying he and his brother had been threatened by Des Bernard Shelby, of Diboll, who allegedly told them if they didn’t go along with the story, they would be shot, too. The individual said Shelby accused Oliphant of stealing his money and shot Oliphant in response to the alleged theft, the warrant stated.
On Aug. 27, Diboll police arrested Shelby in connection to the slaying. He was indicted on the murder charge by an Angelina County grand jury Nov. 5.
On Sept. 16, Lufkin residents Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77, were found dead in their home around 2 p.m. by a family member, according to Pebsworth. Further investigation led detectives to name Michael “Mike” Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin, as the suspect, she said.
That afternoon, Price’s daugher Alishia Burse returned home from getting her hair done. She had been at the home earlier and paid a lawn crew of three men to cut the grass, according to the affidavit for Rodriguez’s arrest.
She returned to find her ex-stepfather, Sheffield, unconscious and “laying in blood with blood everywhere,” the affidavit states. She called the police and backed out of the home to wait for them to arrive.
Police were dispatched at 1:53 p.m. and found no pulse on Sheffield before seeing Price lying on the floor a few feet from him, according to the affidavit.
“Both individuals were apparently severely beaten,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit lists the injuries on Price as including blunt force trauma to the head with a hammer or other similar tool. It lists the injuries to Sheffield as blunt force trauma to his face and head with tools, specifically metal hedge trimmers.
Rodriguez and two other men were performing yard work at Price’s home some time after 10 a.m. that day, according to the affidavit. Police believe Rodriguez either entered the residence with permission from Price or found an unlocked door.
Rodriguez was arrested on capital murder charges two days after the attack.
On Sept. 18, Mykel Whitehead, a 28-year-old Huntington man, pleaded guilty to the murder of 49-year-old Joseph Williams. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies found Williams’ body with numerous contusions and bruises after being dispatched to Guy York Road in August 2019, according to the affidavit for Whitehead’s arrest.
Whitehead was facing 25 years to life in prison and was a habitual offender, according to prosecuting attorney Stephanie Stroud. He will be up for parole after half his time is served, she said.
Authorities arrested four others in relation to Williams’ murder: Kerry Ann Welch, 31; Linda Cook, 76; Shawn Buckner, 54; and Leah Tudor, 31.
Welch pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in June 2021 and the murder charge against her was dismissed, court records indicate.
Cook and Tudor both pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair; Tudor was sentenced to 18 years in prison and Cook was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation, Stroud said.
Both were charged with murder initially but those charges were dismissed as a part of the plea deal with prosecutors, Stroud said. If Cook violates probation she will be up for 20 years in prison, she said.
Buckner has not yet made a plea. He is facing a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence — a human corpse — with the intent to impair.
In early October, a Nacogdoches County grand jury indicted Aziz Pleasant, 20, of Lufkin, for murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a year-old murder case.
The indictments are related to the Oct. 23, 2020, shooting death of Fredrick Roberts on Ridgewood Drive in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches police say Pleasant was indicted for murder, capital murder and aggravated robbery after they developed new leads in the case.
Also charged in connection with Roberts’ murder is Jacorion Shaizae Desmonte Mosbey, who on the night of the shooting showed up at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Oct. 24, William Wade Pierce, 48, was found shot dead in a creek in the 1000 block of Gilliland Creek Road in Huntington, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Two days later, authorities arrested Jason Heyer Neumann, 48, of Huntington, on warrants for murder and parole violation “after an autopsy, numerous interviews and the collection of an abundance of evidence,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
“Throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office found Neumann caused the death of Mr. Pierce using a firearm,” the statement reads. “Neumann then moved the victim’s body and dumped it in the remote location.”
On Dec. 6, James Mikel Daugherty, 50, of Lufkin, died after being assaulted with a metal bat at his home in Rivercrest, according to an arrest warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball.
Michael Anthony Oder Jr., 27, of Lufkin, was arrested a day later and is charged with murder in the attack.
Daugherty was found lying on his living room floor, appearing to be suffering from “severe head trauma from an assault,” the warrant states. Investigators spoke with the family and determined Oder was the suspect in the attack.
Authorities also found a metal bat with a red stain on top, opposite the handle, leaning against a wall by a living room chair, according to the warrant.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigators spoke to other witnesses who told police they were told Oder assaulted Daugherty with a bat after attempting to borrow a cigarette. The witnesses told investigators Oder believed he was hearing voices and that those voices told him to assault Daugherty, the warrant states.
Oder’s family corroborated the other witnesses’ story about the assault, so investigators detained Oder and transported him to the sheriff’s office for an interview, according to the warrant.
Oder confirmed he went to borrow a cigarette but remembered Daugherty lunging at him, so Oder said he grabbed a nearby object and hit Daugherty with it. Oder told investigators he was unsure what the object was and said it was either a stick or a bat that was leaned up against the wall by a chair in the living room, the warrant states.
He told investigators he hit Daugherty once or twice and saw Daugherty bleeding from the head, according to the warrant. He said he left the house and returned to his mother’s house and told her about the assault.
Daugherty was transported to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, where he died from his injuries at 6:39 p.m.
Oder also was arrested on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury and assault of a public servant.
