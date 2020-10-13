While breast health awareness should always be top of mind, the month of October and the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month offers the opportunity to give it the special attention it deserves.
Breast cancer and other medical illnesses remain a risk for women — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the virus, many women have postponed their annual screening mammograms, increasing their risk of undetected cancer.
Today I encourage those of you who may have delayed their mammograms to schedule the screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin immediately. When screenings are delayed, diagnosis is delayed and treatment is delayed.
Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early. The most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms.
Since mammography became widely used in the 1980s, the U.S. breast cancer death rate in women has dropped 43%.
For women of average risk, The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommend annual mammograms starting at age 40, with no upper age limit as long as the woman is in good health. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
Approximately 40% of women have been diagnosed with having dense breast tissue. This is normal, but for these women, mammograms alone may not be enough to find breast cancer.
Earlier this year, Woodland Heights acquired the Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS), which is specifically developed to help doctors find cancers hidden in dense breast tissue, which may be missed by mammography alone.
As the only facility in Deep East Texas, we are proud to offer our patients the latest in breast cancer detection. For more information on both Mammography and ABUS, visit the Diagnostic Imaging page on our website, WoodlandHeights.net or you can make an appointment by calling 637-8618.
For the protection of patients and staff, The Diagnostic Center at Woodland Heights is pre-screening all patients for any COVID-19 symptoms, limiting appointments to maintain social distancing, requiring staff and patients all wear masks and cleaning commonly touched surfaces with greater frequency.
Your health and safety is a top priority for our team.
In closing, the best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment.
