Lufkin police arrested two brothers they believe are tied to a string of vehicle burglaries early Friday morning.
Someone at the Deerwood I Apartments on Champions Drive reported a man breaking into someone’s Jeep, according to a Lufkin Police Department press release.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Manuel Rivera with a flashlight on the drivers side of the Jeep, the report states. When the officer approached the Jeep in her unit, she said Manuel fled on foot.
She chased him on foot while identifying herself as an officer and telling him to stop, according to the release. He ran across U.S. Highway 59 and onto the Angelina College campus behind the Temple Theater.
Another officer cut Rivera off and took him into custody.
Police searched Rivera and found he was allegedly in possession of several items reported stolen in the past week, the release states.
Those items included an undisclosed amount of cash, three white headphones, one car charger, one black wallet, one brown pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, two lighters, one black cellphone, two silver necklaces, two black watches, two knives, cigarette butts, one black flashlight, one yellow key chain, one bronze key chain with a pink Hello Kitty house key, an AT&T sim card, assorted scratch-off tickets, assorted coupons, assorted business cards, assorted receipts, a BusyKid debit card, a BBVA debit card and a Venmo debit card. Manuel also was allegedly in possession of K2, the release states.
The Jeep’s owner found his dashboard damaged and his stereo hanging by a few wires, according to the release. His rearview mirror and rosary were removed; police say the rosary was also found in Rivera’s possession.
Police asked the Jeep owner if he saw anyone else after Rivera’s phone kept ringing with the name “Miguel” popping up. The Jeep owner said he saw another man he believed to be acting suspiciously.
Police began searching the area for an additional suspect and found a Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows matching the description of a suspected vehicle in previous burglaries. Police found 26-year-old Miguel Rivera sitting inside and detained him, according to the release.
Police say they found more items reported stolen, including a passport, a driver’s license and a Social Security card, two tool boxes with tools, multiple debit/credit cards, clothing, purses, wallets, a handbag and paperwork with other people's names on them.
Miguel Rivera was taken into custody and charged with two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and burglary of a vehicle.
Manuel Rivera was charged with two counts of fraudulent use or the possession of identifying information, evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.