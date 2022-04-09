The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between March 1 and March 9.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
El Salto Jalisco, 308 North Timberland Dr., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 4
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 33
Reasons for violations: person in charge has three assigned responsibilities — presence, demonstrations of knowledge and duties, person in charge shall comply with this code by having no violations of priority items during current inspection; the person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program, unable to verify proof of food protection manager certification; the original food manager certificate shall be posted in the food establishment location that is conspicuous to consumers; all food employees, except for the certified food protection manager, shall successfully complete an accredited food handler training course within 30 days of employment, unable to verify proof of food handler certifications, person in charge stated he did not know that outcome of food employees obtaining certifications; the food establishment shall maintain on premises a certificate of completion of the food handler training course for each food employee; bodily fluid clean-up kit and procedures required on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from other raw ready-to-eat food such as fruits and vegetables, cooked ready-to-eat food, fruits and vegetables before they are washed, observed raw animal foods separated from ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler, utilize food storage chart; food shall be protected from cross-contamination by storing food in packages, covered containers or wrappings, observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler/make table and large reach-in cooler by cooking area, repeat; food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods from cooked ready-to-eat food, observed raw beef on same prep table with flour tortillas; equipment, food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch, observed a bucket with accumulation of soil at the bottom and stored utensils, observed dirty knife on bottom shelf of food prep table; food and non-food contact surfaces shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations, observed soil accumulation on pots and pans stored in clean drying rack, observed soil and debris accumulation on tortilla press; in equipment such as ice bins and beverage dispensing nozzles and enclosed components of equipment such as ice makers, cooking oil storage tanks and distribution lines, beverage and syrup dispensing lines or tubes, coffee bean grinders and water vending equipment: at a frequency specified by the manufacturer or absent manufacturer specifications, at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold, observed black and pink substance on top of removable flap on ice machine, observed accumulation of black buildup on soft drink nozzles; a chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for mechanical operation shall meet adequate concentration, ware-washing machine not dispensing adequate chemical sanitation, unable to verify any sanitation, 3-compartment sink will be utilized for manual ware-washing, repeat; ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at temperature of 41 degrees or less for maximum of 7 days, observed various containers without proper date marking in reach in coolers and walk-in cooler; when raw or undercooked foods are served or sold there shall be a consumer advisory, the foot item shall be disclosed along with a reminder statement, no consumer advisory observed on the menu for the serving of undercooked eggs; cleaning agents or sanitizers shall be stored separate from and not above food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles, observed chemicals stored above food in back dry storage area; cold or hot holding equipment used for time/temperature control for safety food shall be designed to include and shall be equipped with at least one integral or permanently affixed temperature-measuring device that is located to allow easy viewing of the device’s temperature display, observed damaged thermometer in walk-in cooler; working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages shall be identified with common name of food, observed unlabeled containers in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler; outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls and ceilings, solid, self-closing, tight-fitting door, observed exit doors at the back with gaps along the bottom and sides, if maintaining exit door open, screen door shall be repaired, observed holes on screen door; food shall be protected from contamination by storing food in a clean location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor, observed food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer; chemical sanitizers, including chemical solutions generated on site, and other chemical antimicrobials applied to food contacts surfaces shall be used at the appropriate concentration, observed chlorine chemical sanitation in sanitation bucket 200 PPM which exceeds recommended concentration; non-food contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of a corrosion-resistant, nonabsorbent and smooth material, observed chipping paint on wood table where tortilla press is placed, observed unsealed wooden blocks, under three-compartment sink, all bare wood shall be sealed to be nonabsorbent, observed rusted shelf surfaces on prep tables and shelving near walk-in cooler, observed damaged corner on the outside left of walk in cooler, observed chipping and rusted shelves in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, observed rusted and damaged door of walk-in cooler, observed pipe insulation foam in walk-in freezer; multi-use food contact surfaces shall be smooth, free of breaks, open seams, cracks, chips, inclusions, pits and similar imperfections, free of sharp internal angles, corners and crevices, observed broken food storage container containing rice; equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition, observed ice buildup in walk-in freezer below fan, broken door handle in walk-in freezer, observed damaged fan cover in walk-in cooler, observed damaged left door of reach-in freezer to the left of the walk-in freezer, observed cracked inner lid of ice machine; equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications, observed damaged gasket around door in walk-in cooler, observed damaged left door of reach-in cooler near freezer; a ware-washing machine shall be equipped with a temperature-measuring device that indicates the temperature of the water, did not observe temperature-measuring device on ware-washing machine; non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris, observed bulk food containers with accumulation of food residue and dirt, observed bottom prep table shelf surfaces with accumulation of dirt, observed food residue and dirt buildup on shelves, walls and floors in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer, observed accumulation of food debris and dirt on air curtains in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, observed accumulation of food debris and dirt in reach-in cooler in dry storage area, observed buildup of food debris underneath cooking equipment; a backflow or backsiphonage prevention device installed on a water supply system shall meet American Society of Sanitary Engineering standards to construction, installation, maintenance, inspection and testing for that specific application and type of device, no RPZ installed on fountain drink machine; physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair, poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities, this requirement is intended to ensure that the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose, observed damaged/missing tiles and grout with standing water throughout the kitchen around food prep area, ware-washing area and underneath equipment, observed hold in damaged wall underneath ware washing machine; floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings and ceilings shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable, did not observe any tile on flooring where ice machine is stored; physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, cleaning of the physical facilities, is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food; a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, observed accumulation of dirt and trash on floor where ice machine is located, observed food debris and accumulation throughout the floors in kitchen area underneath cooking equipment, ware-washing machine and 3-compartment sink; the light intensity shall be at least 108 LUX (10 foot candles) in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas, observed 2 foot candles in walk-in cooler; the light intensity shall be at least 540 LUX (50 foot candles) at a surface where a food employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor, observed 21 foot candles in food prep area, increase lighting; will follow up for food handler certifications, will follow up for physical facilities
———
Pine Tree Preschool, 1407 Tulane, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 9
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Mar Teres Tea Room, 3157 Ted Trout Drive, Hudson
Date of inspection: March 9
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: single-service items shall be stored 6 inches off the floor, observed box of containers stored on floor in back storage area, corrected on site; non-food contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of corrosion-resistant, nonabsorbent, smooth material, observed cardboard on shelf where ice machine is stored, observed cardboard in reach-in coolers in back storage area, observed tape on equipment
———
Los Jarritos, 903 North Temple, Diboll
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: Adequate date-marking required on foods that are required to be date-marked, observed containers with no date-marking in reach-in coolers in the back area near the kitchen; time temperature control for safety food shall be thawed under refrigeration, completely submerged under running water as part of the cooking process, observed ground beef being thawed out on counter, corrected on site; working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from original packages shall be identified with common name of food, observed unlabeled containers in reach-in coolers; nonfood contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed, spillage or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of corrosion-resistant nonabsorbent and smooth material, observed table where microwave is stored, shelving in ware-washing area, table where grill is placed on bottom shelf to be rusted and peeling; equipment and utensils must be properly designed and constructed and in good repair, observed damaged faucet at handwashing sink in prep area and damaged gasket in reach in cooler in food prep area; physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair to prevent compromising the functionality of the physical facilities in order to serve their intended purpose, observed rusted AC vents in food prep area, observed rusted AC vent in ware-washing area; physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean to ensure the protection and sanitary preparation of food, observed debris and soil residue underneath equipment, general clean needed in food prep and ware-washing area
