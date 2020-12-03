Lufkin police are investigating the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jordan.
Dispatchers received 911 calls at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday from Angelina Motel and neighboring business JM Chevrolet saying that a man who was later identified as Kyron Fowler Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, was running with a child in his arms who was not breathing, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director of the city of Lufkin.
Lufkin Fire responded and transported Cairo to a local hospital while performing CPR. However, Cairo was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:40 p.m.
After bringing Hickman in for questioning, detectives found Cairo had been left in Hickman's care while his mother was working. Hickman emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine, according to the press release.
He was taken to jail following the interview for possession of a controlled substance.
Hickman previously has been convicted of burglary of vehicle in Angelina County in 2015. He remains in the Angelina County Jail as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
The press release states that Cairo's death remains under investigation and his autopsy is pending.
