June 30

Five years ago

■ Angelina County grand jury indicts Lufkin man accused of resisting arrest and pulling a gun on officers as they attempt to take him into custody following a shoplifting incident.

Ten years ago

■ USDA declares a drought disaster for all 254 counties in Texas due to widespread lack of rain.

■ Lufkin’s Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4th still on despite drought declarations and burn bans.

Twenty years ago

■ Thousands attend final service of the Texas District United Pentecostal Camp Meeting and enjoy a faith-based puppet show by Pat Wehlage.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.