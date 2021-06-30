June 30
Five years ago
■ Angelina County grand jury indicts Lufkin man accused of resisting arrest and pulling a gun on officers as they attempt to take him into custody following a shoplifting incident.
Ten years ago
■ USDA declares a drought disaster for all 254 counties in Texas due to widespread lack of rain.
■ Lufkin’s Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4th still on despite drought declarations and burn bans.
Twenty years ago
■ Thousands attend final service of the Texas District United Pentecostal Camp Meeting and enjoy a faith-based puppet show by Pat Wehlage.
