Angelina College head soccer coach Nataki Stewart waited a long, long time for this moment.
So a couple of hours’ worth of lightning delays weren’t going to dampen the moment one bit.
Stewart’s Roadrunner men’s soccer team blanked Hill College 2-0 in the season opener on Thursday, earning Stewart his first official win as the head guy at AC.
Stewart’s celebratory water dunk could have occurred at least two hours earlier. His Lady Roadrunners led No. 12 Hill College 2-1 before numerous lightning delays — one lasting more than an hour and a half — forced the match’s eventual postponement. The teams will replay the match at a later date.
In the match, Emilie Dueck and Camila Montero found the nets for the Lady Roadrunners, while keeper Emily Quintanilla turned in several saves.
When the men were finally able to take the pitch — nearly two hours later than the scheduled kickoff time — the Roadrunners blended speed, physicality and ball skills to overwhelm the Rebels.
Juan Lopez scored both goals for the ’Runners, with Ulises Mercado’s corner kick setting up one of the scores.
Keeper Jorge Gonzalez and the back line kept the Rebel attack at bay, with Gonzalez making a pair of spectacular saves in the first half.
As soon as the final buzzer sounded, players and assistant coaches blasted Stewart with the celebratory water dunk.
Neither AC team has long to revel in Thursday’s showings. The Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners open conference play today against Jacksonville College. The doubleheader will kick off with the women at 5 p.m., with the men following at 7:30 p.m.
Both matches will take place at Jase Magers Field on the Lufkin High School campus.
