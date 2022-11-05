Imagine the headlines if the population of Harlingen, Pflugerville or North Richland Hills were wiped out by a natural disaster like a flood, hurricane, tornado or by a terrorist attack. Or that 18 airplanes crashed in Texas, with no survivors, every year for the last 22 years.

We would all be shocked and horrified at such an incomprehensible loss of life. And yet since Nov. 7, 2000 — the last deathless day on Texas roadways — we have lost close to the population of those cities and those airplane crashes to traffic fatalities — more than 79,000 people.

Laura Ryan is a member of the Texas Transportation Commission.