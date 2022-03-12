As a community newspaper, what goes on right here in our city and county is of utmost importance.
Whether its what our city and county leaders — those who set tax rates, water and sewer rates, garbage rates (including what you pay at the landfill) — are choosing to do with our tax dollars or what is happening in our schools and on the playing field. We want you to know about it.
We fill the pages of the newspaper with everything we possibly can in order to keep our community in the know. Unfortunately, it also is about what is happening on our streets — crime and accidents.
We all need to know what is happening around us so we can be informed and make the choices that the freedoms of our country allow us to make.
We get to elect all of our leaders. We have a say-so in what goes on in our community — but you have to stay informed in order to do so.
Many who read the stories we place on social media only see part of the full story because they are not subscribers to the newspaper.
And many times, I have seen comments that the news should be free or certain stories should be.
We did make every story on the election, and the video interviews, free for everyone. And they still are on our website for anyone who wants to know more about those who were just elected to office.
However, if I, along with the nearly 40 others who work in this building and the carriers who deliver your paper, could work for free — then your newspaper would be free.
Unfortunately, we all live the same way you do — kids to raise, bills to pay, things we want to purchase, places to which we want to travel. And all of those take earning a paycheck to do.
The only way your newspaper can be free of charge is if it’s subsidized by the government.
And we know what will happen if that occurs — we will have a government-run news organization that dictates what is and is not printed.
Essentially, we will be just like Russia. We would not be allowed to print so much of what runs in these pages and online daily.
So yes, while I would love to make every story free online, and deliver it to your door free, it simply can’t happen.
We need subscribers and advertisers to support the news we bring to you daily. Neither can do it alone. We do everything we can to keep advertising and subscriber costs as low as possible, but we are still running a small business that puts out a fresh, new product every day.
Yes, every day. We have new local content on our website, and we push it out to social media, every day of the week.
While it’s not ideal that we have a print product three days a week instead of the seven that most of us are used to, it is the best we can do in the economy and times we are in.
I would love to be able to make every story free; we simply cannot do that and continue to operate.
The $19.50 per month to have the paper delivered to you as well as 24/7 access online amounts to an average of 65 cents per day on a 30-day month. You have access to all local and national news for 65 cents per day.
And for those who don’t want to commit to a month, the $1.99 one-day pass gives you 24 hours of online access. You can come and go from the website as often as you like for that low price.
We believe the newspaper belongs to the community, and we ask the community support it as much as we support the community.
