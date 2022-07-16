A significant impact made by a team of volunteers was started by a feisty little lady with a big dream.
The Volunteer Auxiliary at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin held its annual Daisy Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship Banquet Tuesday to celebrate this year’s scholarship recipients and to honor the scholarship program started by the beloved hospital volunteer.
Friends and family remember the late Daisy Wadsworth as a take-charge woman with a big heart for giving to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and her local community.
The powerful legacy of this nine-time president of the hospital is recognized each spring during the banquet.
It was Ms. Daisy’s idea that the volunteers pop and sell popcorn at the hospital and use the proceeds from the sales to fund scholarships for local students wanting to pursue a career in healthcare.
Since 1987, the St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Volunteer Auxiliary has awarded more than $400,000 to deserving students. This year, the group added another ten recipients to the list: Jessica Durrett, Jenna Flournoy, Whitney Flournoy, Katelyn Frankens, Ashanti Handy, Josef Harris, Hannah Latham, Aubrey Lindsey, Re’Undre Malone and Kristen Schmidt.
Continuing their mother’s love of service are her daughters Candy Wadsworth, current president of the hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, and Cindy Wadsworth Garcia, a registered nurse and clinical coordinator at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for 26 years.
If you or someone you know would like to become a volunteer, call (936) 639-7237.
