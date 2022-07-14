Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties director Stephanie Hess loads a truck with bags of food and other necessities to be donated to those in need in the Lufkin area in this January file photo.
A local organization is doing its part to bring the homeless out of the shadows.
Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties will be raising money and awareness for homeless individuals across East Texas Saturday with its Homeless Awareness Day, set for 4-7 p.m. at the Lufkin Community Enrichment Center.
Through the event, Blessing Bags hopes to not only make the community aware of just how many homeless individuals there are but to provide help for those in need, director Stephanie Hess said.
“We’re going to have resources set up for people that need the help,” she said. “We’re going to have Sacks of Love there, we’re going to have the Pregnancy Center, different kinds of other nonprofits that are going to come.”
Along with the various resource booths, the event will provide free pet vaccines from the Winnie Berry Humane Society and free “blessing bags'' with toiletry and hygiene products.
Additionally, $10 grilled chicken plates from TnT Smokehouse will be available, and a drawing will be held for prizes and awards for best in show for Jeeps, cars, trucks and motorcycles. Other entertainment will include The Crimestoppers Band and a waterslide.
All funds raised from the event will go toward providing blessing bags for the community in the future, Hess said.
“It’s just something for the community to come out and have awareness of what’s going on in our community,” she said.
Hess believes people truly do not realize how many homeless individuals there are locally.
“There are homeless people out here. There’s a lot of people that need the help — especially in these times,” she said. “They can get involved in some of these other nonprofits — even ours — and help. Because that’s what we need — to get the community involved and get these people some help.”
