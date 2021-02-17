Snow- and ice-covered limbs and trees have caused a number of emergency issues around East Texas that first responders are dealing with now.
Lufkin Police & Fire have begun responding to numerous weather-related issues, according to a press release from Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
“Ice-covered trees are falling on power lines, causing additional outages and fire hazards,” the press release states. “If you see a downed line, call our non-emergency number at 633-0356. Do not approach it or attempt to drive under it.”
First responders and dispatch are inundated with calls about downed lines and trees. They cannot help with power and water outage issues, Pebsworth said.
County Judge Don Lymbery said he couldn’t make it to the office because of the downed trees in the road, and he had plans to help his neighborhood move some.
“There are a lot of pine trees that have fallen, and we’re in the process of moving debris off of our road right now so I can get out if I have to,” he said. “It’s pretty serious.”
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office communications supervisor Rebecca Thompson said the county has responded to nothing but calls about downed limbs, trees and lines all day.
“We can’t even keep up with the amount that are coming in. That’s all we’ve done today,” Thompson said. “We’ve taken over 100 calls, and that’s just the ones we’ve logged because we’ve called Oncor or sent TxDOT or a commissioner out to.”
The calls started coming in around 8:30-9 a.m., and they have been inundated since. The calls are everything from power lines down, trees across the road, fire hazards and more.
“We’re pushing all of them to Oncor. If there’s anything on fire, we’re sending the fire department,” Thompson said. “We just had a line across U.S. Highway 69 north that the fire department moved because we couldn’t wait for Oncor. Somebody was going to run into it, and it would be bad because it was about windshield height.”
Roger Lindsey, Oncor customer area manager, said the area is in the middle of transitioning into the second stage of the winter storm, and while the issue of rolling blackouts ordered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is still in force, more issues related to weather are arising.
“ERCOT’s not through,” Lindsey said. “We’re seeing a whole bunch of rolling outages right now. That on top of the trees on our lines is compounding the whole problem.”
The reserve power of the Texas electric grid is going up, so that is a good sign, Lindsey said. However, there is no telling when the rolling blackouts will end, he said.
“We’ve got resources and equipment staged and ready here in Lufkin that came in yesterday,” Lindsey said. “Those folks are being utilized, and we’re trying to get as much on as we can right now. We’re working on it.”
Lindsey stressed the importance of being careful around any downed lines and reporting power outages. He listed four ways to report power outages:
Text OUT to 66267
Call 1-888-313-4747
Go online: stormcenter.oncor.com
MyOncor Mobile App: Oncor.com/app
“What we don’t want is the ERCOT rolling to stop and people assuming their power has been reported out,” Lindsey said. “It’s real important for people to report their power. If their power is out, they need to make sure they’re trying to get that reported. Don’t assume that Oncor knows about your power outage.”
The falling limbs and lines are presenting many different hazards to residents.
A pier and beam structure burned to the ground in the 1100 block of Keltys Street Wednesday morning with no one inside, and firefighters were able to contain a fire in the 800 block of McMullen Street and save the structure.
Both fires were caused by breaker-box issues.
One of the generators that power the Juvenile Detention Center for the county went out, so some of the juveniles had to be moved to make sure they were warm and safe, Lymbery said.
“We continue to ask people to stay at home. In addition to icy/slushy roadways, we now have the added hazard of falling trees. The less people on our roadways, the easier it is for our emergency vehicles to get where they need to go,” Pebsworth said.
“Within the past two hours we’ve hit that tipping point. There is just enough ice in the trees to create line issues. At the same time, temps have warmed to above freezing, so we are now seeing water issues that frozen lines had masked. So if it seems like this is happening all at once … It’s because it is.”
