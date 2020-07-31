The Angelina Arts Alliance has extended its deadline to order tickets for the 20th anniversary season due to ‘‘tremendous response’’ from the community.
Season subscriptions will be available until 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
Season ticket orders can be made online at angelinaarts.org, over the phone at 633-5454 or in-person at the Temple Theater Box Office at 3500 S. First St.
In conjunction with the extension of season ticket sales, the on-sale date for single tickets has been postponed until 11 a.m. Sept. 14.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the enthusiasm from our community about our 20th season,’’ Jennifer Allen, AAA’s executive director said. ‘‘The best way to assure yourself of the best seats at the best price is to secure a subscription before the new deadline of Aug. 28.
“We thank everyone for their support during these difficult times. We are so proud to present these shows to our East Texas community.”
The 20th Anniversary Performing Arts Series, themed “A Toast to Our 20th,” includes performances by Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (‘‘Hamilton,’’ ‘‘The Color Purple’’ and ‘‘Rent’’), Grammy winner Marty Stuart, Parsons Dance Company, Blue Man Group and the national tours of Broadway musicals ‘‘Escape to Margaritaville’’ and ‘‘Beautiful-The Carole King Musical.’’
Visit angelinaarts.org for more about the 2020-21 season.
