Officials are choosing to close public places as weather conditions in East Texas worsen, and the forecast calls for more wintry conditions through the week.
Angelina County is under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Monday, a wind chill advisory through 6 p.m. Monday and hard freeze warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Monday night’s low will reach around 4 degrees with wind chill values as low as -3 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 31 but with wind chill values as low as 4. A calm wind will be present becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night will have a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight with a low around 24 and a 40% chance of precipitation.
The Angelina County Courthouse and Annex will be closed on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday, according to County Judge Don Lymbery. The decision on closing Wednesday will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
“We won’t make the decision about Wednesday and later in the week until the day before,” Lymbery said. “We try to stay open as much as possible without putting anybody in jeopardy.”
Lufkin City Hall, Diboll City Hall, Kurth Memorial Library, the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, Lufkin Municipal Court and the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter will close to the public through Tuesday and are tentatively set reopen Wednesday morning.
The Lufkin City Council meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.
Public Safety offices will remain open as usual, and Public Works departments will remain on call for any issues that arise. Solid Waste was unable to perform trash pickup Monday because of road conditions, and conditions do not look favorable for Tuesday, according to a press release.
The department will pick up trash as soon as weather allows.
Lufkin ISD will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the snow and ice in the area. The district will not require virtual learning at this time. The Lufkin ISD work session scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and the regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday have been canceled.
Diboll ISD will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of hazardous road conditions and dangerously cold temperatures, but the district will be doing remote learning. A Facebook statement said there will be no extracurricular activities or food distribution.
“We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and we ask parents to frequently check the district website, Facebook page and news media outlets for additional updates,” the statement reads.
Huntington ISD will be out for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be canceled and will be used as a banked day. Wednesday will be canceled and made up on March 26, a previously scheduled student/staff holiday. Thursday and Friday will be remote learning days.
“We still await guidance from the Texas Education Agency,” a Facebook statement from Superintendent David Flowers reads. “I will monitor any correspondence from TEA and adjust any of the plans above. Thank you in advance for your help and support. Stay safe and warm. It’s a great time to be a Red Devil.”
Hudson ISD will operate with remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with possibility of extending this through the rest of the week, according to an email sent out to parents and staff.
“Weather conditions have caused for some significant travel and safety concerns,” the email reads. “With current and expected temperatures, roadways, sidewalks and parking areas will not be usable in safe manners. We are experiencing rolling electrical outages that would be significant disruptions to food service, technology and even heating the buildings. I’m sure we will also be experiencing some water line damage that will need assessment and repair.”
With the rolling power outages, remote instruction could be a challenge, so teachers and students should be prepared to communicate effectively to complete assignments, the email reads.
Central ISD will be closed Tuesday and is transitioning to remote learning on Wednesday, according to a Facebook message from Superintendent Justin Risener. Remote learning will be utilized for the remainder of the week, if necessary.
Zavalla ISD will be transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the road conditions and cold temperatures and impending additional storm.
St. Patrick Catholic School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of weather conditions.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of extending the closure into Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday has a chance of freezing rain before noon with rain showers following, then freezing rain, then sleet. The high will be near 35 with a 100% chance of precipitation.
The forecast for Wednesday night calls for a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain before midnight then snow showers and freezing rain likely. The low will be around 27 with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Thursday’s high wil be around 33, cloudy, with a 30% chance of snow showers before noon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 15.
Friday should be sunny with a high near 41. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 25.
Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 56. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 43.
Sunday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 62.
