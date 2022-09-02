Zoey Hatton

Central High School graduate Zoey Hatton died from injuries suffered in a one-car crash in Orange last week. To donate to a fundraiser to help her family with expenses, visit tinyurl.com/mrynssvx.

 GoFundMe page photo

A Central High School graduate died last week from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle accident in Orange.

Around 9 p.m. Aug. 25, Zoey Kalice Hatton, 18, of Central, was traveling southbound with two passengers in a red 2014 Camaro in the 8200 block of state Highway 62, according to a report from the Texas Department of Transportation.

