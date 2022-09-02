A Central High School graduate died last week from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle accident in Orange.
Around 9 p.m. Aug. 25, Zoey Kalice Hatton, 18, of Central, was traveling southbound with two passengers in a red 2014 Camaro in the 8200 block of state Highway 62, according to a report from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The car “failed to maintain a single lane and left the roadway on the west side,” the report states. It then flipped multiple times, damaging a barbed wire fence and T-posts, before coming to a stop, according to the report.
Hatton and one of her passengers, Brayden Russell Marange, 16, were ejected from the vehicle and suffered incapacitating injuries, the report states. The second passenger, Caden Lee Roy, 17, suffered non-incapacitating injuries.
All three patients were taken to by ambulance to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont, the report states.
Hatton had just started college at Lamar State College Orange to pursue a degree in business management. She played softball at Central and was involved in student council, FCCLA and FFA.
“To really know her was to love her,” Sara Pate wrote in a fundraiser she organized for Hatton’s family. “She was a spunky, fun loving, kind hearted, goofy girl. She never met a stranger, and could have a conversation with anyone. She was a hard worker and had many goals. Her friends and family loved her dearly! Most importantly, she was the center of her momma’s whole world!”
Services for Hatton will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
