City closes Ellen Trout Zoo on Friday because of power outage The Lufkin Daily News Oct 28, 2022 Ellen Trout Zoo will be closed the rest of the day due to a power outage, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.Oncor is estimating the power will be restored sometime late this afternoon.She said the city expects the zoo to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, its regular hours.
