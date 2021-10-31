Angelina College’s Aldair Chaves drives home a penalty kick in the 87th minute of Saturday’s conference tournament match against Northeast Texas Community College. The late score was the only goal in AC’s 1-0 win and sent the No. 14 Roadrunners into the tournament’s semifinals.
In a match played at a frenzied pace for its entirety, it seemed a little ironic — and more than a little dramatic — that the deciding moment came with the ball at a standstill.
Angelina College’s Aldair Chaves drew a penalty in the box in the 87th minute, leading to a penalty kick. Chaves placed the ball, took his measure and blasted home the match’s only goal in the No. 14 Roadrunners’ 1-0 win over Northeast Texas Community College in Saturday’s conference tournament opener at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
The match featured high-speed attacks, a relentless, physical pace throughout and cards handed out like Halloween candy, with both teams just missing out on their few scoring chances. AC goalkeeper Jorge Gonzalez pulled off two key saves in the first 18 minutes, and Eagle counterpart Euan Shaw fended off a point-blank shot from Roadrunner Aljair Garcia in the 60th minute.
Not until just three minutes remained was Chaves able to work his way into the box, where he drew the penalty and responded with the match-winning kick.
The Roadrunners will play host for a postseason match on Tuesday. AC will face Louisiana State University-Eunice in the semifinal round of the tournament at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
