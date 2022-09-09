United we stand, divided we fall. A more succinct truism concerning the condition our country is in today does not exist.
There is one thing that completely eludes us as a country and that is we are no longer North and South, East and West, Black and white: We are, through the sweat, tears and blood of a cruel Civil War (thank God!), ‘‘One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’’ (Or are we?)
Living up to this creed has been jeopardized by the encroachment into our democracy by a deceptive force that simulates a dictatorship. Although conservatives shun away from this movement, the movement is akin to the Republican Party. Uniting against this untoward movement is a must if we are to become a nation of liberty and justice for all.
Deception, conspiracy, perjury, burglary, humiliation, espionage and God know what else to gain a firm foothold in American and foreign leadership has never been the forte of the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, conservatives have fallen in step to these Trumpisms to the point of not condemning his actions.
A house, community, state, country, world divided against itself will not stand.
A house, community, state, country, world united together with each other will not fail.
With the Donald Trump/Ted Cruz faction of politics entering our democratic arena, divisiveness is fast becoming the rule of the day.
Rich man, poor man: Unfortunately, perhaps the most regrettable aspects of divisiveness in our capitalistic society is our perpetual tendencies to pit the diametric terms ‘‘rich’’ and ‘‘poor’’ against each other. Rich man, poor man — rich side of town/poor side of town; rich school district/poor school district, etc.
This tendency, although symbolizing reality, is divisive to the populace. Demographically, it represents a physical realism. However, morally and spiritually it represents a more serious aspect of our prejudiced history — a period of segregation. The rich paid a fine; the poor go to jail as well as paying a fine. The rich man explores the world, learning and educating himself and his family about other cultures, while the poor man stays home being deprived of firsthand communication with the world.
The education of our children should not be a political Republican-Democrat, rich-poor, conservative-liberal issues as if it were a volleyball game with our children being the volleyball. Nor should our country wallow in political issues with ‘‘we the people’’ being a ball maneuvered back and forth physically and sociologically ending in a country of psychologically conclusive nitwits.
Unfortunately, this is what it has boiled down to. ‘‘We the people’’ deserve more than this. Each one of us, from ‘‘the Valley’’ to the rivers of Minnesota, from California to Georgia, from Washington state to Miami, Florida, deserve to be allowed to reach for the skies.
‘‘We the people’’ are more inclined to unity than ‘‘you the legislators.’’ Giving the reins of power to ‘‘the people,’’ allowing each of our votes to count, our problems of self-pride can be solved overnight. We have the tendency to be nonpartisan, innocent, unaffected by diplomacy and, most significantly, fair-minded.
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
