United we stand, divided we fall. A more succinct truism concerning the condition our country is in today does not exist.

There is one thing that completely eludes us as a country and that is we are no longer North and South, East and West, Black and white: We are, through the sweat, tears and blood of a cruel Civil War (thank God!), ‘‘One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’’ (Or are we?)

Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.