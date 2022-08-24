For the first time in the program’s six-year history, both Angelina College soccer teams entered the season with national rankings in the NJCAA Division preseason polls, with the men earning a No. 10 ranking and the women coming in at No. 18.

And for the first time in program history, the AC teams will have their own place to call home: Their first soccer pitch on the AC campus.

