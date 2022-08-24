For the first time in the program’s six-year history, both Angelina College soccer teams entered the season with national rankings in the NJCAA Division preseason polls, with the men earning a No. 10 ranking and the women coming in at No. 18.
And for the first time in program history, the AC teams will have their own place to call home: Their first soccer pitch on the AC campus.
On Wednesday, the No. 18 Lady Roadrunners and the No. 10 Roadrunners will host their regular-season openers against North American University. The matches will take place at the-new soccer facility inside the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the Angelina College campus.
The Lady ’Runners kick off at 5 p.m., with the men following at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the 5 p.m. kickoff, Angelina College officials and visiting dignitaries will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a ceremonial kickoff starting at 4:15 p.m. The public is invited to experience the beautiful new facility (admission to all AC athletics events is free), and there will be free hot dogs as long as supplies last.
The new fan-friendly stadium features bleacher seating along with available room for personal chairs or blankets.
Should inclement weather impose on the planned ceremony, officials will make an announcement at 2 p.m. regarding possible rescheduling. Fans are encouraged to follow Angelina College Athletics on Twitter (@ACAthletics) or on Facebook (Angelina College Athletics) for current updates.
While the christening of the new digs naturally is a huge deal for the AC program — the teams have been playing at Lufkin High School for the past six years — the teams are focused on what takes place on the pitch after all the celebrating is finished.
AC teams opened the regular season at Eastern Oklahoma State College last week. The Roadrunners pulled out a 2-1 win behind a pair of goals from Aldair Chavez, and the Lady ’Runners battled to a 1-1 draw despite two overtime periods.
Lilian Clase scored the lone goal for AC’s ladies, and keeper Alexandria Nunez notched six saves in the net.
Head coach Nataki Stewart has said from the beginning of this season that raising the bar with such strong showings last season simply means the bar stands even higher now.
“We felt last year we had the teams to compete for national titles,” Stewart said. “And with so many strong players returning, and with the mix of new talent we’ve added, we feel anything less than a national championship run will be disappointing.
“I know this group of players has a lot to offer, and we’re very excited to get going. We just want to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.