As we head into an unprecedented school year, I wanted to take this time to thank our teachers and school district staff and leaders. Your job wasn’t an easy one before, and it certainly isn’t now with all the extra things to be concerned with and the new precautions that will have to be taken.
As you mold the minds of the next generation over this coming school year, I know it will be done with nothing less than wanting goodness for each of your students. You are teaching them the basics — reading, writing, math and geography — while showing them what grace and love looks like.
While I have only been in Lufkin a little over a year, I have been impressed with our local educators and am thankful my own kids will benefit from their caring expertise.
On behalf of Woodland Heights, again I say thank you. Thank you for showing up for our kids, for not giving up on them and for loving them. Hard decisions have been made and there may still be more to come. Through whatever arises, I hope you feel the love, prayers and support from this community.
In closing, I want to take the opportunity to congratulate our team on being awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. Our team works together to provide the safest in quality care and strives to continually improve patient outcomes. This honor is well deserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.